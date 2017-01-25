Royals lift a city — and a country — through their actions in wake of death of Ventura

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

2:48 Crick Camera Shop' neon sign from 1946 will be saved

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play