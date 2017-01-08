When it comes to Chiefs-Steelers, past performance no indication of future results

A Chiefs season that has pivoted on inconceivable reversals of fortune hinges now on what might appear to be another: Making for a formidable challenge, the Pittsburgh team that on Oct. 2 jackhammered the Chiefs 43-14 (a misleadingly close final score) paved its way to Arrowhead Stadium next week by shredding Miami 30-12 on Sunday at Heinz Field
Not that the first go-round has anything to do with this one in terms of, say, preparation or psychology.
“We played them this year? Didn’t know,” said Steelers linebacker James Harrison, whose glare as he spoke made it hard know if he meant that it didn’t matter now … or just that it had been no game at all.
Then there was coach Mike Tomlin, speaking both of the regular-season rematch with the Dolphins that took place Sunday and the impending one with the Chiefs.
“We don’t care about the nameless gray faces we’re playing right now; this is man vs. himself,” he said. “ … What happened during the regular season is of little importance.”
Much has changed since that avalanche, including the Chiefs morphing into a team known for its resolve, with four victories plucked from almost-certain defeats.
At its most elemental level, the Chiefs have won 10 of 12, and the Steelers went on to lose four of five before winning their eighth straight on Sunday.
So it’s a matter of conjecture what bearing, if any, then has on the here and now — which was injected with extra intrigue when Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the stadium Sunday in a walking boot on his right ankle.
“Don’t know anything yet, but we’ll find out soon, hopefully,” said Roethlisberger, who acknowledged being worried after hurting it late in the game but added, “I’ll be out there next week.”
His news conference then wrapped up abruptly after he ducked a question about whether he had gotten an MRI on his throwing shoulder, which had visibly bothered him as he got up from a hit during the game.
“I’ll let you talk to Coach about that,” said Roethlisberger, who was speaking after Tomlin had said the Steelers had sustained no injuries of “extreme significance.”
So Roethlisberger’s health will be far more relevant to this game than the first game, no doubt, as the Chiefs seek their first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994 … 27-24 in overtime against the Steelers.
But after this Steelers victory was delivered courtesy of jolts from Le’Veon Bell’s franchise playoff record 167 rushing yards and Antonio Brown’s NFL playoff record of two 50-yard-plus touchdown receptions in the opening quarter, it still was compelling to hear their varied perspectives on the meaning of the October game.
Maybe none was more candid than that of Bell, who acknowledged that the Steelers had a certain extra intensity Sunday because of their 30-15 loss at Miami earlier in the season.
“I think we came in with the mind-set that ‘those guys beat us earlier in the year, (and) I feel like we’re in the playoffs now and we can’t let them beat us again,’ ” said Bell, who knows the Chiefs have improved vastly. “I think Kansas City is going to come in with the same mind-set. We have to understand that.
“We have to understand that the same passion and dedication that we put in this week to beat Miami, that’s how Kansas City is going to try to beat us.
“We have to put that much more time into our detail. We have to do all the little things right, because they’re going to try to take the things away that we did well last game and make us beat them a different way.”
Trouble is, the Steelers beat the Chiefs in every which way, with Bell running for 144 yards and Roethlisberger throwing for five touchdowns and the Chiefs not mustering any points until after they trailed 36-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs were undone by early turnovers, including a Spencer Ware fumble and Alex Smith deflected interception, and, wham, it was 22-0 in the first quarter.
The game was a fascinating reminder of how fickle life in the NFL can be.
A week before, the Chiefs had forced eight turnovers in a 24-3 win over the Jets … only to produce none against the Steelers.
Meanwhile, the Steelers were coming off a 34-3 stomping by the Eagles that marked their most lopsided loss in 27 years and left Tomlin touting the Chiefs game as “Redemption Sunday.”
Now it will be the Chiefs seeking redemption, both in terms of atoning for that loss but the more significant matter of taking advantage of a home playoff game to catapult them deep into the playoffs.
There’s no way to know the outcome, naturally, but you can see any number of factors that will make the input different.
Despite creating zero turnovers that day, the Chiefs lead the NFL in takeaways with 33 and are tied for the NFL lead in turnover ratio with plus-16.
Offensively, the line has jelled since allowing four sacks that day. And rookie Tyreek Hill still was feeling his way then but now has fundamentally changed the capacity of the offense by air or land.
Defensively, the Chiefs didn’t have the game-changing presence of the injured Justin Houston, who has missed the last three games with swelling on his surgically repaired right knee but is being projected by coach Andy Reid as a likely go for next Sunday.
Then there’s the matter of the difference between Roethlisberger at home and on the road.
In the 2016 regular season, Roethlisberger had a 20-5 TD-INT ratio at home but threw just nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions on the road. He threw two of each on Sunday.
Still, the Steelers have all facets of their offense flourishing now, each of which makes the others more dangerous.
Case in point: the Steelers’ first three drives on Sunday.
After Roethlisberger’s touchdown passes of 50 and 62 yards to Brown made it 14-0, the Dolphins realigned to offset the big play.
So the Steelers on their third drive simply ran Bell 10 straight plays for 83 yards to make it 20-3.
Picking their poison will be a dilemma for the Chiefs, who are 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.
But with Reid holding a 19-2 record after bye weeks, including 3-0 in the playoffs, you can bet the Chiefs will pose a few for the Steelers, too.
All of which means the sequel will be a tale all its own.
“Every time you play somebody,” Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said, “it’s a totally different story.”
Vahe Gregorian: 816-234-4868, @vgregorian
