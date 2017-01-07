Jarrod Dyson’s rise paralleled Royals and will endure

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season Pause

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket'

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

0:33 Dontari Poe knows way to end zone

0:10 Travis Kelce: Future 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:54 Westport statues turn into Chiefs fans Friday