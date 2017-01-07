Jarrod Dyson’s rise paralleled Royals and will endure

Following the berserk champagne celebration after his game-winning run in the clinching Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, Jarrod Dyson cradled the Commissioner’s Trophy outside of the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field and lugged it into the dugout.
He stood on the steps with Eric Hosmer, roaring from the deepest part of his heart, as they raised it towards thousands of Royals fans who’d seized the stadium.
From a view a few feet away, it was a telling and unforgettable image of Dyson, who moments later practically was in the stands, touching every fan he could in this overwhelming moment for all.
But maybe it was a bit more special for a guy picked on a whimsical hunch in the 50th round of the draft, a guy who grew up in McComb, Miss., trying to avoid pitfalls that consumed friends and family, a guy manager Ned Yost would say never was given one thing his whole life.
“You sit back and you think about everything that went on in your life and everybody that touches you in your life and how you get to where you are in your life; you think about every day you spent in the clubhouse with the fellas,” Dyson said a few months later.
He wanted that scene to never end – and even wondered if the team could be coaxed into a clubhouse sleepover.
“Man,” he remembered thinking, “we ain’t got nowhere to go.”
The economics and logistics of baseball being what they are, Dyson is gone from Kansas City as of Friday, when he was traded to Seattle for pitcher Nathan Karns.
Considering he is on the verge of becoming a free agent after this season (among a sea of other Royals), moving him was bordering on inevitable after the Royals acquired outfielder Jorge Soler from the Cubs in exchange for Wade Davis
This ostensibly was a win-win necessity, but it still might make you wince as both a sign of the uncertain future closing in and just the sheer sense of loss with the departure of one of the team’s most popular players.
But there should be some consolation in this:
As life indeed goes on, Dyson’s legacy here is indelible even if he was typically in an auxiliary role.
“That’s What Speed Do” and the backflip and vroooms on the base paths and the word “Zoom” shaved into his head and an unending series of spectacular defensive plays will be part of Royals lore forever.
Not to mention his constant jawing, including when asked if he believed the ALCS against Baltimore would be returning there with the Royals holding a 2-0 lead.
“No, sir, I don’t,” Dyson said, “and I don’t think (the Orioles) think that, either.”
That was the sort of stuff that endeared fans to Dyson, who in some ways is the very epitome of the Royals improbable revival and penchant for the comeback.
The revival that purged 30 years of doubts and darkness and replaced it with abiding hope parallels Dyson’s own journey, really.
It’s a nice piece of symmetry to remember that the same man who scored the World Series game winner had a direct hand in the magical portal to all else when he scored the tying run in the ninth inning of the 2014 Wild Card game.
But Dyson’s place here perhaps was best embodied in his actions and emotions after Game 5.
Even in a group that includes the grateful home-grown likes of Hosmer, Danny Duffy, Mike Moustakas and Sal Perez, maybe no one appreciated being a Royal more than Dyson.
They believed in him before he believed in himself, he’d say.
If you’ve been lucky enough to have known that feeling in your life, then you know what it means ever-after.
In his case, you could see it in his post on Twitter on Friday, when he called being with the organization “a blessing from above” and punctuated it with two crying emojis that no doubt reflect reality.
You could know it from his eternal gratitude to super-scout Art Stewart, who in 2006 figured Dyson’s speed was reason enough to take a chance on him in a round of the draft that has since been eliminated.
“If it weren’t for Art, I wouldn’t be here,” Dyson, who would shine any time Stewart approached, said in a 2015 interview.
You can tell from his love of general manager Dayton Moore, who is fond of Dyson in part because of what Dyson has come through.
That includes his 50-game suspension in 2009 for violating the minor-league performance-drug enhancing drug policy after reportedly taking pain medication for a toothache.
“Him sticking with me is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Dyson said in that 2015 interview. “And I can never repay him for that.”
Most of all, his attachment to all this was evident every day as the brash and blunt mouth that roared in the clubhouse, a place where Hosmer once said Dyson “controls everything.”
Royals beat writer Rustin Dodd said it well: “In moments, he was a swaggering hype man. In others, he was a cackling rapscallion … (and he was) a truth teller who did not suffer fools or care about polishing his public image.”
His sheer authenticity and frequent demonstration of gratitude to fans made Dyson accessible and relatable to many, helping account for why this is a mournful time for many.
When the Royals lost the 2014 World Series in Game 7 with Alex Gordon stranded on third base as the tying run, Dyson felt like a lot of you did.
He lingered in the dugout and thought, “That’s supposed to be us” as he watched the Giants celebrate.
Then he went into the tomb of a clubhouse and started throwing and slamming things.
“I felt like a guy who went out on a date and got dumped by his girl,” he said later. “Heartbroken, like, ‘What am I going to do next?’”
He settled on staying in bed for what he said was several days.
“Like, I really couldn’t move if I wanted to,” he said.
Now that he is moving, he takes with him a folk hero status as a man who helped infuse new life into the franchise after emerging from a thorny background with scant prospects of all this.
“Really shouldn’t be here, to most people,” he said in 2015. “But to myself, it ain’t where you get drafted, it ain’t where you’re from.
“It’s what you do when you get a shot.”
So, sad as it is in the moment, the Royals are getting something they need as Dyson gets something he wants: a shot at starting regularly.
But sad as it is in the moment, this, too, shall pass.
Because whatever the future holds, Dyson is Forever Royal – something to remember and celebrate even as the cold reality of his material departure takes hold.
Vahe Gregorian: 816-234-4868, @vgregorian
