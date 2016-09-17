A few glitches aside, Chiefs’ Dorsey has earned benefit of doubt for draft work

2:11 Vahe Gregorian's update from Rio de Janeiro Pause

3:09 Rio Olympics diary from Vahe Gregorian

3:46 Boxing coach is hopeful for Cam F. Awesome’s Olympic bid

1:07 Swimming phenom Michael Andrew of Lawrence

0:51 Gymnast Brenna Dowell talks about move named after her about women's nationals

1:44 Tyronn Lue's grandmother, Olivia George, on his connection to Mexico, Mo.

2:13 Royals' Eric Hosmer supports Big Brothers and Big Sisters

3:20 Nostalgia meets competition in the KC Electric Football League

4:05 Discussing the Royals, 40 games into the season

0:42 Kansas City may lack NHL team, but not passion for hockey