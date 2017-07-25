Dom Dwyer pens farewell message to Sporting KC fans

Dom Dwyer’s departure from Kansas City grew a little more authentic late Tuesday — first with a herd of Orlando City SC fans awaiting his arrival at the airport and then with his farewell message to the city where he began his MLS career.

Hours after Sporting KC traded him to Orlando City SC in exchange for a league record-setting $1.6 million in allocation money, Dwyer wrote about his time in Kansas City and thanked its fans and ownership.

The message, in full:

“I remember being drafted, walking in on my first day with nothing but my boots and a head full of dreams. Today, six years later, I leave with nothing but beautiful memories. Deep down I knew this day would come, and no matter where this journey of football takes me, KC will always be where it began. I want to thank every single one of my teammates, the ownership, back room staff, medical staff, coaching staff from top to bottom, thank you. To the fans, I can never repay you for what you’ve done for me and the love you have shown me, even in this next chapter I promise to continue to help the club grow. I hope I made a footprint in your hearts like you did mine.

“Kansas City I love you and I always will. This isn’t goodbye, just a see you later.

“My mum’s always told me ‘leave it better than you found it.’”

Sporting KC drafted Dwyer in 2012. He had spent his entire career with the club, rising to its second all-time leading scorer, before Tuesday’s trade.