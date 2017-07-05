Quick-hits preview: Philadelphia Union at Sporting Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA UNION AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Children's Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT PHILADELPHIA (6-7-4, 22 points): The Union might be the most streaky team in MLS. After failing to record a victory in its first eight matches, the club is 6-3 over its past nine, despite a three-game losing streak earlier this summer. ... Former Sporting KC forward C.J. Sapong leads the Union with nine goals this season. .... Philadelphia has just one road victory in seven tries.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (8-4-7, 31 points): FC Dallas has drawn even with Sporting KC atop the Western Conference standings. ... Sporting KC remains without three United States national team players — captain Matt Besler, forward Dom Dwyer and defender Graham Zusi. The Americans face Panama in the Gold Cup on Saturday. ... Gerso Fernandes, Sporting KC's leading scorer, is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has been utterly dominant at home this season, outscoring its opponents 22-4 over 10 matches at Children's Mercy Park.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, Philadelphia 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments