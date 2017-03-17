The Full 90

Quick-hits preview: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

SAN JOSE AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY

WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Children’s Mercy Park

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; 99.3 FM

ABOUT SAN JOSE (2-0-0, 6 points): The Earthquakes have been dominant in the opening two weeks, outshooting opponents 39-9. They lead MLS with 26 chances created. Forward Chris Wondolowski has been a thorn in Sporting KC’s side over his career, scoring eight times in 13 appearances.

A look at Sporting Kansas City's offensive struggles

 

ABOUT SPORTING KC (0-0-2, 2 points): The club opened 2017 with a pair of scoreless draws, failing to score with its new-look offensive lineup. It has not lost a home match since June 2016.

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has won 11 of its past 12 home matches against San Jose.

PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, San Jose 0

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

