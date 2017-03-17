Quick-hits preview: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City

SAN JOSE AT SPORTING KANSAS CITY
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Children’s Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; 99.3 FM
ABOUT SAN JOSE (2-0-0, 6 points): The Earthquakes have been dominant in the opening two weeks, outshooting opponents 39-9. They lead MLS with 26 chances created. Forward Chris Wondolowski has been a thorn in Sporting KC’s side over his career, scoring eight times in 13 appearances.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (0-0-2, 2 points): The club opened 2017 with a pair of scoreless draws, failing to score with its new-look offensive lineup. It has not lost a home match since June 2016.
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has won 11 of its past 12 home matches against San Jose.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, San Jose 0
Sam McDowell
