Sporting KC striker Dom Dwyer gains United States citizenship; national team next?

As of Thursday morning, Dom Dwyer is officially a United States citizen.
He awaits a call from the U.S. national team next.
Dwyer, a six-year Sporting Kansas City forward, took an oath of allegiance Thursday during a naturalization ceremony in a Kansas City courthouse.
“It was actually very special. It was cool to see a lot of people from different countries coming into the U.S.,” Dwyer told reporters Thursday. “They really appreciate the opportunity, as do I.”
The citizenship could carry weight in Dwyer’s international soccer career. Or so he hopes.
Dwyer, the second-leading scorer in Sporting KC franchise history, aspires to join the United States national team. A couple of hurdles remain. An English-born striker, Dwyer must have his move to the U.S. national team approved by FIFA, though he said Thursday that process “should be a go-ahead.”
But then there’s the call-up. It is far from a certainty that gaining citizenship makes Dwyer part of coach Bruce Arena’s plans with the Americans.
“Just gotta get myself in form and hope the phone rings,” Dwyer said.
Arena did tell ESPN last month that he would’ve brought Dwyer into the January camp if he had been healthy. Dwyer was recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
“It would be quite amazing. To give something back to the country that’s given so much to me is really my goal,” Dwyer said.
Dwyer moved to the United States in 2009, when he attended Tyler Junior College in Texas. He has lived in the country ever since and acquired his green card in 2012.
He is married to U.S. women’s national team and FC Kansas City forward Sydney Leroux, who holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.
