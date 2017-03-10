The Full 90

Quick-hits preview: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

FC DALLAS AT SPORTING KC

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Saturday, at Children’s Mercy Park

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; 99.3 FM

For Sporting KC, advancing in the postseason requires an improved regular season

 

ABOUT FC DALLAS (1-0-0): After finishing atop the Western Conference standings last season, FC Dallas has been deemed the team to beat in the West again in 2017. The club opened the season with a 2-1 victory in LA last weekend.

ABOUT SPORTING KC (0-0-1): After a season-opening scoreless draw against D.C. United last weekend, Sporting KC returns to Kansas City for its home opener Saturday. It has never lost a home opener in six years at Children’s Mercy Park.

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has outscored FC Dallas 15-3 in the last four meetings, winning all four matchups. The weather could play a factor Saturday, with snow in the afternoon forecast and the temperature projected to drop below freezing during the match.

PREDICTION: Sporting KC 1, FC Dallas 1

Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer: Winning a championship is 'our only goal here'

Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer spoke to reporters ahead of the team's home opener on Saturday.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star
 

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

