Quick-hits preview: FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City

FC DALLAS AT SPORTING KC
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Saturday, at Children’s Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports KC; 99.3 FM
ABOUT FC DALLAS (1-0-0): After finishing atop the Western Conference standings last season, FC Dallas has been deemed the team to beat in the West again in 2017. The club opened the season with a 2-1 victory in LA last weekend.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (0-0-1): After a season-opening scoreless draw against D.C. United last weekend, Sporting KC returns to Kansas City for its home opener Saturday. It has never lost a home opener in six years at Children’s Mercy Park.
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has outscored FC Dallas 15-3 in the last four meetings, winning all four matchups. The weather could play a factor Saturday, with snow in the afternoon forecast and the temperature projected to drop below freezing during the match.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 1, FC Dallas 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
