Three-minute preview: Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United

Sporting KC at D.C. United
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Saturday; at RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.
TV/RADIO: FSKC; WHB (810 AM)
ABOUT SPORTING KANSAS CITY: After three straight seasons ended in the opening round of the playoffs, Sporting KC supplemented its roster with 10 new players during the offseason, at least two of which will likely start Saturday's 2017 opener. Sporting KC was seventh in the 10-team Western Conference in goals scored in 2016. The lineup on opening-night will feature some changes on the wings flanking striker Dom Dwyer.
ABOUT D.C. UNITED: The club finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season, though it lost only two of its final 13 matches. Forward Patrick Mullins scored eight goals in that time span. D.C. United primarily stood pat this offseason.
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC has more opening-day victories than any club in MLS history, compiling a 13-5-3 record in 21 seasons. But it is winless over its past five meetings with D.C. United.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 1, D.C. United 1
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments