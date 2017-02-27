Watch: Erik Palmer-Brown goal lifts U.S. U-20s to first win against Mexico in 31 years

The United States Under-20 men’s national team claimed its first victory against rival Mexico in 31 years, and a Sporting Kansas City player was in the middle of it.
Homegrown product Erik Palmer-Brown scored the lone goal on a 29th-minute header to lift the Americans to a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship on Monday in Costa Rica.
It was a key win, too. The U.S. Under-20 team is one result from qualifying for the U-20 World Cup in South Korea.
Palmer-Brown, 19, who is serving as the captain for the Americans, graduated from O’Hara High School. He scored Monday off a header to finish off a corner kick, the first goal Mexico has allowed in four games at the tournament.
The U.S. team can qualifying for the U-20 World Cup if Mexico fails to defeat El Salvador on Wednesday. If Mexico wins, the U.S. can still qualify with a draw or win against El Salvador on Friday.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments