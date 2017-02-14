Sporting Kansas City announces new broadcast team

The Sporting Kansas City broadcast team completed its shakeup Tuesday, adding Matt Lawrence as a color analyst and Jillian Carroll as a sideline reporter and host.
The club previously confirmed that Nate Bukaty would return for his third season as the play-by-play announcer.
Lawrence and Carroll will replace Andy Gruenebaum, Jake Yadrich and Kacie McDonnell, who teamed with Bukaty to form Sporting Kansas City’s crew last season.
The new combination will lead the club’s first year on Fox Sports Kansas City.
Lawrence, 42, played professionally for 20 seasons overseas, including nine years in the English Football League Championship. He is originally from Northampton, England, though he attended Hartwick College in New York before returning home. He spent the 2016 season working as a color commentator for Sky Sports’ coverage of MLS.
“After touring the facilities in Kansas City, I know the infrastructure is in place for an exciting 2017 season, and I’m excited to play a role in that,” Lawrence said in a statement issued by the team.
Carroll was raised in Kansas City and has stayed in her hometown to work as a sideline reporter for FC Kansas City and the Comets. She played soccer at St. Thomas Aquinas before moving on to a collegiate career with Northern Iowa. She coaches youth soccer in Kansas City.
“I’m passionately invested in this game and admire the growth Sporting KC has encouraged over the past several years,” Carroll said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to be part of Sporting KC. It’s a dream come true.”
