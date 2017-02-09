Sporting KC president Jake Reid would like MLS to expand to St. Louis

Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes and team president Jake Reid answered questions from fans Thursday as part of an event at No Other Pub in the Power & Light District.
The fan forum covered a variety of topics, most notably the following:
▪ Vermes said he hasn’t yet committed to a position for Graham Zusi or Jimmy Medranda. Zusi played right back in his stint with the United States men’s national team earlier this year. Vermes said he will train there some with Sporting KC but will also continue to see time as a wing.
▪ Reid said he would like to see St. Louis awarded one of the expansion spots for a new MLS team to facilitate a rivalry. Twelve ownership groups submitted applications to be part of the next round of expansion, including one from St. Louis. MLS has said it plans to add four clubs in the “coming years.”
▪ When asked about the potential to add seats to Children’s Mercy Park, Reid said the team would need to increase its season-ticket waiting list to approximately 10,000 fans. The list currently sits at 4,000.
▪ Vermes said he would be reluctant to undergo a formation change from his 4-3-3 system, noting, “Players gain from knowing the coaching staff believes in what we are doing.”
