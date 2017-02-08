Swope Park Rangers sign goalkeeper David Greczek, a Sporting KC draft pick

Sporting Kansas City third-round draft pick David Greczek signed Wednesday with the Swope Park Rangers, the club’s second-division affiliate.
Sporting KC selected Greczek, a goalkeeper from Rutgers, with the 58th overall pick in last month’s MLS SuperDraft.
“I’m just delighted that it worked out and (that) I’m in a good organization,” Greczek said. “Everyone I’ve spoken with only says good things about the Swope Park Rangers and Sporting Kansas City, so I’m just happy to be in that environment.”
Sporting KC already has three goalkeepers on its roster — incumbent starter Tim Melia, presumed backup Andrew Dykstra and Adrian Zendejas, who was the Rangers’ starter during their playoff run last summer.
Swope Park opened its preseason camp Tuesday at Swope Soccer Village. The club plans to hold the vast majority of its preseason training in Kansas City. It commences the 2017 season with a home game against OKC Energy FC on March 25.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments