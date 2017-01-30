MLS Players Union ‘extremely disappointed’ by Trump's travel ban

The Major League Soccer Players Union added its name to the growing list of organizations expressing concern over President Donald Trump's travel ban.
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order preventing citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan — from entering the United States for 90 days.
In response, the MLS Players Union issued a statement Monday from executive director Bob Foose.
"We are deeply concerned, both specifically for our players who may be impacted, and more broadly for all people who will suffer as a result of the travel ban implemented on Friday," the statement read. "Details on the practical impact of the ban are still emerging, and we are still sorting through the potential impact on our players and their families. We are extremely disappointed by the ban and feel strongly that it runs counter to the values of inclusiveness that define us as a nation. We are very proud of the constructive and measured manner in which Michael Bradley expressed his feelings on the ban. It is our deepest hope that this type of strong and steady leadership will help to guide us through these difficult times."
Bradley, the United States men's national team captain, spoke out against the ban via Instagram, saying, in part, "The Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn't be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward."
Sam McDowell
