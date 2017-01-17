Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer would welcome U.S. national team call

In a month's time, Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer will be eligible for United States citizenship.
He's hopeful a call-up to the U.S. men's national team will soon follow.
As part of MLS media day in California on Tuesday, the English-born Dwyer told reporters that he expects his U.S. citizenship paperwork to be filed on Feb. 14, the five-year anniversary of obtaining his green card.
In past interviews, Dwyer has voiced a desire to join the U.S. national team after becoming a citizen. He reiterated that stance Tuesday.
"I think any footballer, you want to play on the international stage. That's the biggest there is," Dwyer said in interview with ESPN FC. "To play for your country would be amazing."
Dwyer, 26, has lived in the U.S. since attending Tyler Junior College in Texas in 2009 before moving on to play at South Florida.
In the past three seasons in Kansas City, he has totaled 50 goals — the second most of any MLS player over that time frame. He owns the franchise record with 22 goals in a single season (2014), and he is the first player in club history to score at least 12 goals in three straight seasons.
It's not clear yet if Dwyer is in new U.S. coach Bruce Arena's plans. Dwyer also underwent offseason surgery to clean up his ankle, but he is ready to play if asked.
"This country has given me a lot," he said in the interview Tuesday. "If I have the opportunity to give something back, I would jump at it."
