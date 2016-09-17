Three-minute preview: LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City

WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Sunday at Children's Mercy Park
TV/RADIO: Fox; 99.3 FM, KDTD (1340 AM)
ABOUT LA GALAXY (11-4-14, 47 points): The Galaxy has lost only once since June 18. The offense has picked up as of late, a charge led by forward Giovani dos Santos, who has five goals and three assists in his last three appearances. LA further bolstered its attack last week with the addition of previously retired Landon Donovan, who made his first MLS appearance in nearly two years last weekend. Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes is out for the season with a foot injury, and midfielder Steven Gerrard is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
ABOUT SPORTING KC (11-12-6, 39 points): With five matches left in the regular season, Sporting KC entered the weekend in fifth place in the Western Conference. The top six will make the postseason. Sporting KC is unbeaten in its last seven home games in MLS play. Winger Graham Zusi (calf strain) and center back Lawrence Olum (abdominal strain) will not play.
ABOUT BOTTOM LINE: Sporting KC outshot the Galaxy 32-5 in two matches earlier this season, but it has broken through for only one goal. Both games resulted in draws.
PREDICTION: Sporting KC 2, LA Galaxy 2
