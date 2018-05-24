Patrick Mahomes may be a star someday. But Thursday was a learning day

Maybe Patrick Mahomes is trying to project humility or maybe he's trying to lower the already wild expectations around him or maybe this is just one quote from the first media availability of OTAs, 108 days before the season opener, and we should all find something more important to think about.
Still, if you watched the Chiefs' new starting quarterback throw two interceptions and several other passes off-target during a relatively short segment of practice, his answer about what he wants to improve from now until Week 1 against the Chargers is interesting.
"Get in and out of the huddle crisp," he said. "So you can get to the line, have enough time on the play clock that you can use your cadence, you want to be able to move the ball, be efficient, know the situation of what you're really going for. All those things, I try to work on every single day, whether that's on the field or in the film room."
Depending on your math, that's six things when asked for one, and effectively covers most everything expected of a quarterback.
Better examples are coming, because at some point in an actual game he is going to throw a pick-six (like he did to Steven Nelson Thursday), or get a ball knocked down and intercepted at the line of scrimmage (Tanoh Kpassagnon did that), or something else even worse.
But, for now, this is what it looks like when people talk about Mahomes needing to learn, needing to grow, needing to cross that bridge from tantalizing prospect to starting quarterback, and then the next bridge to productive quarterback.
After all of that, we can talk about him being a star, and even for those of us who believe he'll get there (maybe even soon), days like this are more helpful than GM Brett Veach calling Mahomes "one of the best players I've ever seen" before he starts a meaningful NFL game.
"He's done a nice job," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He's working hard. We've thrown a lot of stuff at him, and he's loving every minute of it. He's got a lot of room to grown, and he's going to keep working."
This is all part of the little side game the Chiefs are playing with Mahomes. They've been playing it from the night they traded up to draft him, this awkward juxtaposition of simultaneously praising his ability and attempting to control expectations.
The Chiefs finished fourth in offense last year and have made the last four postseasons. Their previous quarterback threw for 4,026 yards, 26 touchdowns, five interceptions and led the league in passer rating. Yet, in the eyes of some, they should be even better, because Mahomes should be even better.
It is somehow both unrealistic and reality.
Mahomes comes to this job with some significant advantages. Not just the physical stuff, and not just his intelligence. His dad pitched 11 seasons in the big leagues. His godfather pitched 19.
He literally grew up around examples of what works and what does not, of what some professional athletes did to cut through the hype and win the respect of teammates and what others did to fail.
"You just want to prove to them team you're trying to do whatever's best for the team," he said. "As you gain that respect, as you go further into your career you start talking more, and people can respect what you're saying because they know you're in the best interest of the team."
In that way, the (very) early returns are nothing but positive. Reid calls his command of the offense "phenomenal," and his leadership "great." Kareem Hunt, the star running back from the same draft class, said Mahomes is already one of the team's strongest leaders.
But these are things said across 31 other sets of OTAs, too, about quarterbacks from Tom Brady to Case Keenum to Blake Bortles. Some deserve it, some don't. They used to say a lot of nice things about Matt Cassel, too.
There are real reasons to believe Mahomes is worth it all. He is blessed with what football people call "freak arm talent," but also a cool confidence, easy leadership style, feel for what's required on certain plays and a knack for the spectacular. We saw glimpses of it in Denver on New Years Eve, but there is still so much to see.
Almost by definition, he cannot yet be accustomed to the speed of the NFL. How quickly, and often how unpredictably, plays can break down. Defenses are better at disguising coverages, and defenders are better at making plays.
These are things Mahomes will have to continue to improve on, some of it included in his answer at the top of this column, and others implied in the long checklist of an NFL quarterback's job description.
He has barely begun his career. This is his second season being paid, but first with any real pressure to perform. The hype will make way for actual play, and at that point a lot of us will overreact to every touchdown and especially every interception.
That's the part he has not yet had to face. That's the part that days like Thursday will help.
"If you want to make mistakes," he said. "You make them now."
