Jorge Soler obliterated a baseball. MLB hasn't seen this sort of turnaround in a while

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost thinks that Jorge Soler has a chance to be a .280 hitter. Yost spoke on May 3, 2018. John Sleezer

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost thinks that Jorge Soler has a chance to be a .280 hitter. Yost spoke on May 3, 2018. John Sleezer