Kansas basketball adds to its history, and how did this all work again?

The happiest moment of Devonte Graham's basketball life is on a makeshift stage celebrating Kansas' first Final Four since 2012. He held the trophy in his arm, not unlike the way you might hold a baby, and he screamed into the air until confetti fell into his mouth. He laughed, pulled the red slip of paper from his tongue, and kept on screaming.
By that time, the accomplishment 10 minutes or so old, Kansas' star guard had already cried and hugged and laughed and jumped over the bench seats to kiss his family. He was the first to the championship gear, white shirts and white hats that didn't last long.
His jersey will be in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters someday, and with this win, his team ensured a forever place in Kansas' proud tradition. In recent years, the knock on the program has been falling short of expectations. This year, finally, that cannot be said.
"Amazing," Graham kept saying in one moment on the court. "Amazing. Amazing. Amazing."
The Elite Eight heartbreak of past years, the coach calling this group the softest he's had, the doubts from the outside — all if it fades into nothingness. Kansas basketball is one of the nation's glamor programs, an eight-figure industry with fans from coast-to-coast and beyond, so the Jayhawks cannot play the underdog card with sincerity.
But it's also true that this team faced more questions than KU team any in recent memory. Its top recruit never played, its best post player is in a clunky knee brace and in the most important game of the season, the plan was to defend Duke's 6-foot-11 star Marvin Bagley with Mykhailiuk, a 202-pound guard.
It worked, because of course it did, but that barely scratches at the homemade, DIY, so-crazy-it-might-work nature of Kansas' 85-81 overtime win over Duke in the Elite Eight here on Sunday, a game that Self called "epic," "one of the best I've ever been part of," and one of the best of his 654 wins as a college coach.
"Every coach says they're proud, but this one can't be prouder," Self said. "They deserve the best of what college basketball has to offer."
The locker room burst into a water party, stains on the plasterboard ceiling panels marking the celebration, caught on video they will watch long after they're done playing basketball. By the time reporters were allowed in, the players sat in front of their lockers, scrolling their phone screens, living the whole thing over again.
"Yo," one of them said. "Mass Street is crazy right now."
How did this all work again?
Malik Newman stood off to the side, between the coaches' room and the door down the hallway. He was due for a news conference in a few moments, so his phone could wait, the time filled by the earned boasts of the man who improved his effectiveness from the beginning of the season to now more than anyone else on the team.
Just four months ago, he looked out of place, even lost at times, a wildly talented former five-star recruit navigating the bridge from always being the top scoring option to now one of several on the team that will define his basketball future.
"They talking about, 'I can't play defense,'" Newman said to nobody in particular, and then he laughed the satisfied laugh of a man who'd shown better.
He played 44 of this game's 45 minutes, defending Duke's top perimeter scorer throughout. Grayson Allen scored 12 points, but on three of 13 shooting, none of them clean looks. Newman, meanwhile, scored 32 on 19 shots. All but six of those points came after halftime, and he scored all 13 of Kansas' points in overtime.
Talent was never the question with Newman. He is blessed with elite quick twitch muscles, a first step that can look like a blur and an explosion at the rim that catches post defenders by surprise. So, no. It's never been about talent. For Newman, it's been more like nuance.
Knowing when to score, and when to set up. Knowing not just the effort required to defend, but how to use his feet and hips to do it without fouling. At some point, the coaches noticed he was shooting from the wrong spots, so they made targets out of athletic tape — one in each corner, one on each wing.
"This is where you'll be open," Townsend told him. "So this is where you need to be."
In his last 11 games, Newman has made 37 of 66 three-pointers. Graham is the first-team All-America, Mykhailiuk has a rising skill-set that will earn him NBA money and Udoka Azubuike's size and footwork make him a problem for virtually any college team. But nobody's been as good as Newman recently, and nobody has pushed his NBA stock further.
"He's been the best player on our team for three straight weeks," Self said.
How did this all work again?
Mykhailiuk had never practiced with the bigs, and KU had never trapped the post with guards, until the coaches instilled it on Saturday.
They told Mykhailiuk to get in front of Bagley when possible, with both feet, but no matter what to push him and bang on him at every opportunity. Beat Bagley to his post-up spot, and know that help is coming. Mykhailiuk tells people he weighs 215 pounds, but the coaches know that's a dozen or so pounds generous, Self joking that the matchup with Bagley was "power vs. power."
"Our whole game plan was, they have size, so we have to use our quickness," assistant coach Norm Roberts said.
"I was just always with him," Mykhailiuk said. "Just pushing him a little so he could feel me all the time."
How did this all work again?
Bagley and 6-foot-10 teammate Wendell Carter are both projected as top 10 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Azubuike is still the biggest man on the floor, but he fouled out after just 19 minutes of play, and Self was not comfortable using the thin Mitch Lightfoot against perhaps the nation's most talented pair of big men.
Next man up in this scenario was Silvio De Sousa, the young but strong Angolan that Self convinced to reclassify from his high school in December. De Sousa's novice acumen has left him exposed at times this season, but nobody has ever questioned his earnestness or effort, and on this night that was enough.
He and Azubuike were essentially tag-team partners, De Sousa playing the 26 minutes that Azubuike could not, and the results were all Self could've asked — 10 rebounds, four points, one block and strong defense.
"Who would've thought a high school kid three months ago would be the guy we cannot win without going into the Final Four?" Self said.
How did this all happen again?
They'll be talking about this team for years, and at some point the stories will probably be exaggerated. Azubuike's knee injury will be worse, Duke's talent greater and Kansas' odds longer in the retelling.
The stretches will be made with pride, like they always are when we look back, but whatever happens in the Final Four this group will have done something its predecessors rarely have — exceeded or at least matched the unrelenting expectations that come with playing basketball at Kansas.
"Shoot," Self said in a quiet moment walking down a hallway with his players. "Now I have to coach you guys for another week, huh?"
