Mellinger Minutes: Big 12 success, ranking coaches and Chiefs skill position players, and what if Bruce Weber makes the Final Four?

The mind likes to wander and you can't always control it so for most of Monday I was thinking one of three things:
Is fighting the rain worth going for an El Jefe?
What if Bruce Weber coaches K-State into the Final Four?
NO, SERIOUSLY: WHAT IF BRUCE WEBER COACHES K-STATE INTO THE FINAL FOUR?
You guys, this is A Thing. K-State opened as a 5-point underdog to Kentucky, and KenPom gives KSU a 16.4 percent chance at getting through to the Final Four. A longshot, but certainly not impossible.
Basically, a one in six chance.
Kentucky has more talent. Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be lottery picks. Hamidou Diallo could be a first-round pick. Jarred Vanderbilt doesn't start, averages 5.9 points per game, and was the No. 14 recruit in his class.
But it's a flawed team. Kentucky isn't terrific on offense or defense. They don't create much pressure, and give up too many offensive rebounds. They lost four in a row in February, though to be fair they were all against tournament teams, and three on the road.
Certainly, bigger upsets have happened. A bigger upset is probably still going to happen in this tournament, and if Weber can help push K-State through the weekend then what next?
How many of the Weber haters would stand their ground? How big of a contract extension would he get? How differently would he be talked about?
Instead of being the guy who only won with someone else's players, would he get more credit for building Southern Illinois from the ground up, and would more people realize that it was Weber's second year (not his first) that he played for the national title at Illinois?
Would more people talk about how Frank Martin and Lon Kruger never won a share of the conference title, but Weber did? Would making the Final Four erase the LaSalle disappointment, and the bad press conferences, making way for the momentum of a good man achieving his greatest professional success with a team that could be even better next year?
There are less accomplished coaches, and younger coaches, and coaches of teams with longer odds to make the Final Four. But nobody can challenge long held opinions with two wins more than Weber.
It'd be cool to see, for a lot of reasons.
Also: if you're curious, I didn't go for the sandwich. Made peanut butter and jelly instead. Crunchy, strawberry, and Hen House wheat. The only way to do it.
This week's eating recommendation is the loaded queso at Brookside Barrio, and the reading recommendation is Jennifer Mendelsohn and Peter Shulman on how social media spread a historical lie.
I got upset at the dog last night about my brackets.— Kent Overaker (@kentoveraker) March 19, 2018
Here's the deal, though: if everyone's brackets are broken, is anyone's bracket really broken?
This tournament has been amazing. Usually the upsets happen early, and talent tends to win late, but one of the following teams will play for the national championship: K-State, Kentucky, Loyola Chicago, Nevada, Florida State, Gonzaga, Michigan, and Texas A&M.
Kentucky is the one that jumps out, obviously, and on that side of the bracket a co-favorite with Michigan to advance.
Interesting stories are all over the place. Locally we know all about K-State and Kansas and Clayton Custer at Loyola Chicago, but Texas A&M has a first-round pick and lost its first five SEC games, Leonard Hamilton is in his 16th season at Florida State and the school has never been this far, Clemson lost one of its best players in January and before this year had never won a game in the field of 64, and Syracuse just won a game hitting one three-pointer and getting out rebounded by 20.
I don't think anyone is pumped about their brackets. Someone is going to win a pool with like two Final Four teams.
So does having 4 big twelve teams in the sweet 16 answer the call from your previous column?— Haecceity (@lukeeugenehealy) March 19, 2018
It's a start. A real, honest, good step toward the postseason success that's been out of reach for far too long.
But I don't know that they can plant the flag on this. They've had three teams in each of the last two Sweet 16s, and the only team to make it to the Final Four was Oklahoma, which lost by all the points.
A quarter of the Sweet 16 is great. But is anyone going to be impressed if the league is shut out of the Final Four? K-State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia are each underdogs in the next round.
KenPom gives Kansas a 22.2 percent chance to make the Final Four (Duke is at 54 percent). K-State is 16.4 percent, Texas Tech 12.8, and West Virginia 12.4.
I'm not trying to be a wet blanket here. Four teams is great, and I actually think Tech has a much better chance than that. But if I can use a weird analogy, the league has something like a four-point lead with 15 minutes left in the second half.
Plenty can happen.
Well, you know where I fall on this: nobody should tell you how to be a fan.
I know a Michigan State fan who can't stand Tom Izzo. I know Royals fans who don't like George Brett. Hell, I know a Duke fan who thinks the basketball program doesn't get enough respect.
So, if you want to Sports Hate on Weber, cool, fine, do what you like. It's your school, your coach, your time and energy.
My view of Weber hasn't changed much: he's a good coach, and from what I can tell a good man, who just gets in his own way far too often.
He's generally successful at the stuff that matters, and woefully insufficient at the stuff that shouldn't matter. He's really bad with optics, but in college basketball more than perhaps any other major sport, optics are important.
There are some K-State fans who will never change their mind on Weber. In a lot of ways, he's in a tough spot. Think of this: the guy he replaced was beloved by fans and able to recruit better talent, the coach of the other major program is arguably the most important person in university history, and the coach at the school down the road is a Hall of Famer who takes particular joy in a 66-10 record in the rivalry.
Maybe that stuff shouldn't matter, but it does.
This also matters: Weber just coached K-State into the Sweet 16 without his best player.
Beat Kentucky on Thursday — and they can do it, particularly if Wade is close to full strength — and the Wildcats will likely be favored in the Elite Eight game.
But even if Kentucky wins by 30, K-State should have its best team since Pullen and Clemente next year. Dean Wade has an NBA decision to make, but if he's back, K-State should have the conference preseason player of the year, another member of the preseason first-team (Barry Brown), and a top 20 ranking.
We can always nitpick in sports. That's part of what can make it fun, or at least interesting. But there aren't a lot of people who had a better weekend than Weber, and not a lot of coaches with more returning for next year.
Rank the coaches, best to worst overall, (ie, not necessarily the most successful) of the sweet 16 teams...a list!— Cody Hughes (@cody_w_hughes) March 19, 2018
A list!
1. Mike Krzyzewski, Duke. Even though I still have to google the spelling. One of my earliest college basketball memories is the talk of whether he could win the big game.
2. John Calipari, Kentucky. Final Fours at three different schools is damn impressive. This list would probably be different if I respected NCAA rules, but alas, I do not.
3. Bill Self, Kansas. He's mocked some locally for not making more Final Fours, and there's no question he should've made more by now, but here is the complete list of schools with more NCAA Tournament wins than Self since he arrived at Kansas: Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina.
4. Jay Wright, Villanova. He got the Villanova job by turning Hofstra into a winner, and he's made two Final Fours with a national championship since. His teams play smart, tough, and consistent.
5. Mark Few, Gonzaga. One of the all-time build-and-sustain jobs. He's literally helped define the sport over the last few decades.
6. John Beilein, Michigan. This is higher than most would have him, I think, but it's easy to forget that Michigan missed nine straight NCAA tournaments before he took the job, and they've only missed two of the last 10.
7. Bob Huggins, West Virginia. One of the best in the country at recruiting talent and attitude that fit what he wants to do.
8. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse. This is probably lower than most would have him, and if it was a list of entertaining personalities he would be much higher. There's no disrespecting what he's done, but you asked who I think the best coaches are, not most accomplished.
9. Chris Beard, Texas Tech. This is almost certainly too high and too soon, but I was just so impressed with them this season.
10. Bruce Weber, K-State. Weber is the 10th coach to take three schools to the Sweet 16, and he'd be the 16th to take two different schools to a Final Four. He's also won championships and coach of the year awards in three difference conferences. This is lower than I expected to have him, but the names ahead are pretty damn good, and I switched him and Painter around a dozen times before settling on this.
11. Matt Painter, Purdue. Solidified a program that could've gone the wrong way after a rocky finish by Gene Keady and, finally, I can stop thinking about what Mizzou would be like if he'd have taken the job.
12. Eric Musselman, Nevada. Total freaking wild card on this list.
13. Billy Kennedy, Texas A&M. They sure didn't look well coached earlier in the season.
14. Leonard Hamilton, Florida State. Really, hard to believe he's kept his job at Florida State this long. That program has money.
15. Brad Brownell, Clemson. This is the first time he's been in the NCAA tournament in eight years at Clemson. That's a hard job, but still.
16. Porter Moser, Loyola Chicago. First NCAA tournament appearance in 18 years.
Good friend of mine went to Charlotte, and left before the UMBC/VA game because his wife and wife's friend had seen enough basketball for the day. What's the protocol on ribbing him? Is there such a thing as too much?— Marshall Miller (@iammarshall913) March 19, 2018
Oh my.
No, you need to crush his spirit, and when you're done crushing his spirit make sure you crush it a little more just in case.
THEN, when you're done with all that, demand an apology.
My brother and I have a contest to see who can get the most questions in the Mellinger Minutes. Right now I’m losing 2-1, so I need this one.— Joseph Shaw (@JoeShaw321) March 19, 2018
What do you believe are the most impactful factors causing the increase in upsets in the NCAA tournament?
The Shaws are all tied up.
1. Luck. Media love storylines and fans love absolutism so none of us give luck enough credit. What if Jeff Triplette doesn't call forward progress, or the ball doesn't bounce right back to Marcus Mariotta? What if Mario Chalmers doesn't hit his shot, or Steph Curry gets his? What if Sirr Parker doesn't happen? What if Michael Porter Jr.'s back holds up?
2. Matchups. I know it's a cliche, but some styles just don't match up well with others. Syracuse and that 2-3 zone might be the best historical example.
3. Stones. Firmly believe this. You can be the better player, or better team, with superior preparation and matchup and everything else. But if you freeze in the moment, you have no chance.
4. Coaching. This is a bit of a catch-all, but it's true.
Brett Veach: In it to win it or in over his head?— Brandon Sieckman (@bsieckman) March 19, 2018
I've been impressed. He's smart, focused, confident, and seems to want input from those he works with. You probably know how I feel about the Marcus Peters trade, but even with that, the Chiefs are better right now than they were at the end of the 2017 season.
A lot of that was in the ball being set up on a tee for Veach and the Chiefs with the Alex Smith trade, which meant clearing cap while adding talent, but he still had to execute the trade.
He was a strong voice in the push to trade up for Patrick Mahomes last year, found Reggie Ragland and Harrison Butker for peanuts, and has a good reputation in the draft.
He got the job in strange circumstance. The timing and reasons for John Dorsey's firing were surprises, and he was sort of the Next GM Up after Chris Ballard took the Colts job.
Maybe that means he wasn't ready. Nobody can know that for sure. But I do think he's been good so far, on the whole.
The way you phrase the question makes me think you're implying he's too young, and maybe he is, but I've also thought about this (irrelevant) fact: the last time a team in this town hired a 39-year-old general manager it had a parade.
Did you see that someone made a bracket of 64 different Kanye songs? And did you know people actually think it's good music?Do you think the lack of great music over the past decade and a half has clouded our judgement as to what good music is?— chad thomas (@achadthomas) March 19, 2018
I did! That was my friend Carrington Harrison, and while I'm not nearly into music enough to have a strong opinion about much of anything here, yeah, I dig some of Kanye's stuff.
It's not for everyone, sure. Some of it is really weird, and he's bat(spit) crazy, but the music is still good but more than all of that here is what I think about music:
It's so personal, by definition subjective, so I look at it the way I look at beer flavors or types of food or whether you look for a new house with more space or an older house with more character — it's up to you.
I like dark beers, and spicy food, and old houses, but am well aware that pilsners and pasta and new construction can make people smile, too.
Also: music is sort of like kids these days. It was always better when we were growing up.
Speaking of Carrington...
Where would you rank the Chiefs skill positions compared to the rest of the league?— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) March 19, 2018
The answer is so geographically dependent and I'll explain what I mean.
If you are an NFL fan in another market, no more or less familiar with the Chiefs than anyone else, you probably don't put them very high largely because they have a first-year starting quarterback who comes from a weird college system and you don't know how much of it is real.
But if you're here, and you've thought and watched and talked about Patrick Mahomes for almost a year, you might think he's going to be damn good right away which flips the rankings.
This is probably sloppy, but I looked at Matthew Berry's 2018 positional fantasy football rankings. A disclaimer: it was done last month, so Kirk Cousins is still with Washington, Sammy Watkins the Rams, and so on.
But, he has Mahomes 18th, Kareem Hunt fifth, Tyreek Hill ninth, and Travis Kelce second. Watkins is 42nd.
Far as I can tell, that makes the Chiefs one of three teams to have at least three top 10 players:
The Saints have four: Drew Brees (eighth), Alvin Kamara (eighth), Mark Ingram (10th) and Michael Thomas (fourth.) The Rams have Melvin Gordon (ninth), Keenan Allen (sixth), and Hunter Henry (fifth).
The Vikings barely miss with Cousins (sixth), Dalvin Cook (11th), Adam Thielen (10th), and Kyle Rudolph (11th). The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger (12th), LeVeon Bell (second) and Antonio Brown (first). The Seahawks have Russell Wilson (second), Doug Baldwin (12th) and Jimmy Graham (eighth).
OK. So, of those teams, I'd probably rank it Vikings, Steelers, Saints, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks. But the only one I feel strongly about is the Seahawks being sixth, and the Vikings and Steelers being 1-2.
So, I guess fourth?
But I know that part of this is that I think Mahomes is going to be really, really, really good.
What are the best case/worst case scenarios going into next weekend for KU and K-State?— Kyle Huxford (@KyleHuxford) March 19, 2018
Well, best case for each is that they advance, so let's do worst case because that's more creative:
K-State blows a late lead against Kentucky in a way that people blame entirely on Bruce Weber, but Dean Wade plays so well individually that he enters the NBA draft and hires an agent.
KU blows a nine point lead in the last 2:12 (those numbers are not chosen randomly) against Clemson, but Self goes to the Final Four in San Antonio anyway and while there has dinner with Spurs management who tell him Pop is retiring and they have a truckload of cash waiting.
I mean, you asked for worst case.
If you were going to buy a player's "shirsey" from the 2018 Royals with the hopes of wearing it ironically during a 2023 playoff run, who would you choose?— Andrew Robinson (@robinsonandrew) March 19, 2018
Lucas Duda is the only acceptable answer here.
You get the reference to Hosmer's sprint home, Rusty Kuntz's bless-his-heart line, a one-year stop gap contract that nobody will remember in a few years, and, as a bit of a bonus, the word "DUDA" on the back of a shirt sticks out and looks kind of cool.
Realistic chances that Jay, Duda, and Moose all finish the season with the Royals?— Tosh Miller (@ohmytosh) March 19, 2018
Sure, it's realistic. If you want a number on it, I don't know, maybe 30 percent? Kelvin Herrera and Danny Duffy are among others who might be dealt.
This is one part of the Royals' Refuse To Tank that I do understand, and agree with. On the frontside, as a front office you do everything you can to give your guys a chance, and who knows, maybe you're the 2018 version of last year's Twins. You hang around contention, get a spot, and the Royals are among the teams that've shown a wild card is enough for a memorable run.
Then, on the backside, maybe one of these teams that didn't need a third baseman in the offseason has an injury or something else that motivates them to deal a prospect. Teams are always in need of pitching, so if Herrera and Duffy are performing, you can get something there.
It's an inefficient use of money, but particularly with how the current CBA limits what teams can spend on amateur talent, yeah, it's a coherent plan.
One thing to keep in mind about Jay. It's hard to believe the Royals would've signed him if they didn't know the Jorge Bonifacio suspension was coming, so after those first 80 games are up, the Royals may not have a lot of reason to keep him.
Too many variables to say anything for sure. Maybe Jay is killing it. Maybe the team is contending, but Alex Gordon or someone else is unplayable, so you keep Jay for the stretch.
But if he's having a Jon Jay type of season, and Bonifacio returns and needs plate appearances, he'd be a waiver candidate.
I am skeptical of anyone who says they know for sure, but the most important part of this is that NBA teams believe it's likely enough to use a very high draft pick on him.
Guys rarely return when they're projected as top three picks, and you can talk yourself into a scenario where Porter becomes the exception: Mizzou means something personal to him in a way a school normally doesn't to an elite talent, his freshman season was empty, and maybe he wants to come back to be the No. 1 pick and/or push Mizzou forward. His family has money, so he's not desperate to buy a house or something.
But that's a lot to ask.
You can't replicate playing games, but prospects can improve in the NBA, too. Porter has played against the other top projected picks, and probably feels like he's better than all of them, so if he's confident in his back — or, actually, if he's not — it's easy to see how he'd want to do it now rather than wait.
I know I've said this before, but I'm going to be annoyed at anyone who has a problem with whatever Porter decides.
It's his life, his future, and all of us to some degree can feel a stake in it. Opinions are fine. But the only way he can screw up the decision is if he lets someone else decide for him, or if he decides based on something other than what he believes.
I have 4 month old twins. 1 girl 1 boy. What’s your stance on identical outfits?— Jared Sova (@YayPizza) March 19, 2018
Whoa. First, congratulations! Second: my thoughts and prayers go out to your sleep and sanity.
I'm all for the identical outfits. This is a fundamental parental right, a privilege of self-indulgence that has a finite lifespan because at some point those kids are going to be old enough to raise holy hell on you for putting them in matching jumpers.
I've evolved on this a little. I used to think it was trying too hard, or a thing where the parents wanted everyday to be Picture Day. But my wife started doing it. I think the first time was last summer, when the airline lost our luggage and we had to buy new stuff in a hurry. She just grabbed two of the same pajamas and shirts, different sizes, for convenience as much as anything else, and I have to be honest. I dug it.
More importantly, our kids loved it. Sammy, the older one, will occasionally throw a preschooler fit if we don't have matching clothes for them. Most importantly, my wife loves it, and figures she might as well do it as long as the kids are cool with it.
Makes sense to me, and this is one of those full circle things, because I can remember being legit angry at my mom when, as a bratty teenager, I saw a picture of my sister and me as little kids in ridiculous matching outfits.
In honor of UMBC, what is your greatest personal accomplishment where you were the under dog but came through?— Zach Crutchfield (@ZCRUTCH) March 19, 2018
Two come to mind:
When I was in college, I was assigned to cover a state basketball tournament in Hays, but also had an art history midterm that the teacher wouldn't let me make up. So I made the three-hour drive to Hays, provided what I'm sure was terrible coverage, then made what I assume was a 2 1/2-hour drive back to Lawrence. I got a speeding ticket, and after getting my grade on the midterm decided to take the class pass-fail, but dammit I earned my degree.
Also: our house is nearly 100 years old, and when we bought it, we discovered that we could not fit the box spring up the staircase. Now, you should know that I am incredibly unhandy. Every time there is a simple task to do around the house, I feel like my wife wants to divorce me. But I found something on YouTube, cut the thing in half, folded it and walked it upstairs. I put it back together with a process that involved steel plates and a load of books getting it flat again. Still one of my proudest adult accomplishments.
Speaking of Cinnabon, what are your thoughts on restaurants putting the calorie count next to menu items? Informational or guilt inducing or both?— John Bostwick (@JohnB_911) March 19, 2018
Both. I'm happy it's there if it helps people, but just personally I'm probably an ignorance-is-bliss guy when I go to Chipotle, you know?
The other day I was at Chili's, because sometimes you just need to crush Chili's, fully planning on crushing chips and salsa and then fajitas but did you know that's 910 followed by something like 1,400 calories?
I mean, I guess I shouldn't be surprised, but I didn't know that. Ended up ordering a side salad and not finishing the fajitas and ALL I WANTED WAS TO MOW DOWN IN PEACE BEFORE I WENT TO WORK.
I get it. Americans have a weight problem, and whatever combination of healthier choices by consumers and healthier offerings by restaurants can't be a bad thing.
Also, we're all free to ignore it, and ask for extra queso on that burrito. But sometimes I just want to eat way too many wings and pretend it's OK because chicken is good protein.
If it's up to me, I'd rather those calories be hidden from my hungry eyes.
This week, I'm particularly grateful for strangers who notice my name in the paper and call or write to tell a story about my grandpa. We share the name — my son is the seventh Samuel Mellinger — so men of a certain age will sometimes reach out with some words, all of them kind, all of them so cool to hear. He died when my dad was in college, so I never met him, but over time I've heard enough to feel like know him.
