Chiefs GM is bright in the spotlight, even without saying much about Marcus Peters

I came to ask questions about Marcus Peters. I left thinking more about Brett Veach.
The first day of the NFL's league year was Wednesday, which meant team officials could finally speak about specific trades that have been agreed upon for weeks. Veach was promoted to Chiefs general manager last summer, which means this is his first full offseason, his first draft, his first free agency, and on Wednesday his first press conference in Kansas City since his introduction.
He appeared a little nervous about the setting — taking questions from a room full of people with recorders and cameras isn't natural — but not the substance.
This generally fits what people who spend a lot of time around the team have thought since he took the job, but it was interesting all the same to see it in real time.
"You look at the full body of work, both on the field and off the field," Veach said when asked about trading Peters. "What your goal is for the short and long term. There's a lot of things. It's not just the gamedays on Sundays. It's a lot of information we use in these decisions. They're tough decisions."
Let's say this plainly: Veach was not particularly forthcoming on why he traded the star cornerback for a second round pick in next year's draft and to move up about 70 spots in this year's draft from the sixth to fourth round.
The move does not make the Chiefs better in 2018, or 2019, when they could have had him for a total of $10.7 million and franchise tagged him for a higher number after that when big contracts will be done or voidable.
This is an admission of failure with a central tenet of what the Chiefs claim to be and where they've believed some of their competitive edge to exist. They could not make it work with a terrific talent and volatile personality. Both sides can share the blame with that, but the Chiefs are the ones who drafted him with eyes wide open.
Veach didn't add anything truly revelatory here. He sidestepped a question about Peters' relationship with defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, and called the trade "a football decision" that came without influence from chairman Clark Hunt and had nothing to do with Peters not standing for the national anthem.
The closest he came to a substantive explanation was when he was talking about the salary cap, and the possibility that Peters could've held out from training camp this summer if he didn't receive a contract extension.
"The moves we've made over the last year show we're very cap conscious," Veach said. "We know what we want to do in regards to building a roster, and maintaining flexibility throughout a year, two years, three years. Everything we do isn't just done for one year. Even the deals we've done, if you look at the structure, everything provides flexibility."
This is where Veach started to shine. Again, he appeared nervous at the setting but confident in his message. Other than with questions about Peters, he was rather forthcoming, at least by the low standards of the NFL and the last two Chiefs GMs.
He said a deal would likely be done with punter Dustin Colquitt soon, and said the possibility of free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu was probably exhausted. He talked about targeting Kendall Fuller in the trade for Alex Smith, about calling the agent for Sammy Watkins seconds after league rules allowed it, of the importance of signing a veteran to backup Patrick Mahomes, of the stagnant linebacker market, and hinted that he'll try to trade back into the first round of next month's draft.
The Chiefs made two major free-agent signings, and Veach had an interesting note about both. He said his first call as GM last summer was to the Cowboys to see about trading for linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and he said that he offered a third-round pick for receiver Sammy Watkins when the Bills made him available just before the season.
The public version of Veach lines up with the more informal, which is always a good sign for realness. Veach talks constantly of his mentors while expressing an unfailing confidence in himself, and that's rarer than you might think.
Veach will prioritize youth over experience, and cap flexibility over a particular star. These are things we've known to varying degrees over the last nine months, and it's coming into focus more all the time. These emphases should guide how fans look at all of Veach's moves.
Just in nine months, without the benefit of a draft yet, Veach has added two inside linebackers better than the 2017 version of Derrick Johnson, a rising star cornerback on a cheap contract, a potential star receiver who fits well with the existing talent, and cap flexibility.
There is still a lot to be done. The Chiefs are in desperate need of some defensive line help, could use an interior offensive lineman, still need a backup quarterback, and a safety. The defense could be a mess, again.
But this is a positive path, articulated clearly, even if Veach and the Chiefs insist on being vague about the Peters trade.
