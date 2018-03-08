Thank goodness the Legend of Bo Jackson lives on

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 183 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason Pause 24 All-Star Game MVP Robinson Cano says Nelson Cruz's photo op was best moment of game 56 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 75 Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record 1929 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 1984 Mellinger Minutes Live: Chiefs, Maclin, most disappointing Royals & Bill Snyder 328 A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son, who is now headed to college 106 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 1839 Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more 48 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Kansas City Royals player Bo Jackson is spending the week sharing his knowledge and history of baseball with players in spring training camp in Surprise, Ariz. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Former Kansas City Royals player Bo Jackson is spending the week sharing his knowledge and history of baseball with players in spring training camp in Surprise, Ariz. John Sleezer and Maria Torres The Kansas City Star