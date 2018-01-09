Mellinger Minutes: all the Chiefs emotions, plus Royals, tacos and busted pipes

More Videos 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason Pause 2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 1:04 Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 3:57 Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 2:24 'I, Tonya' (Official Trailer) 1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 1:21 Chiefs' Kareem Hunt on fumble calls: 'You control what you can control’ 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

