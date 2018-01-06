Chiefs lose 22-21 to the Titans: Insta-reaction!

Chiefs fans don’t deserve this. That’s not really a compliment to Chiefs fans, either. Nobody deserves this. Sports are supposed to be fun. They’re supposed to be a reason to get together with your family, or call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while, or just forget about your bills and your problems and that weird noise your car is making.

They’re not supposed to kick you in the teeth. They’re not supposed to make you hurt, make you wonder why the hell you put up with it, spend the money, spend the time, because what’s the point if this is what you get?

For years and years — decades and decades, really — Chiefs fans have given more than they’ve gotten back.

They’ve cheered and they’ve bought tickets and they’ve worn red on Fridays and for what? The tailgating?

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A franchise history full of punches to the gut just went next level. We’ve had the Christmas Day Game, the Kicker Who Shall Not Be Named, the No Punt Game, the No Touchdowns Allowed Game, the 38-10 Game, and these aren’t even in chronological order because who cares at this point.

Here we have the Immaculate Selfie Game, or the Forward Progress Game, or whatever you want to call one of the worst playoff collapses for a franchise that’s taken such failures an art.

Like, if you knew a play like this happened ...

Marcus Mariota out here playing like he's on the AND 1 Mixtape Tourpic.twitter.com/hRvtAVYlnl — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 6, 2018

... isn’t there a 100 percent chance you’d know it happened against the Chiefs in the playoffs?

And that a kicker would miss a field goal, too, because why not?

And that the Chiefs would momentarily think they had a miraculous winning touchdown on a fumble return, only to see on replay that the runner was down, because showing a starving man a steak and then snatching it back is the only way to be cruel?

And officials would make bizarre calls that swung at least five points, and nobody here should blame Jeff Triplette for this loss, no matter how bad his crew was on Saturday, because the Chiefs were even worse.

The Titans aren’t good. They finished the season in the bottom half of both points and points allowed, a nifty little feat, and now they have a new title:

The worst team to ever beat the Chiefs in the playoffs.

They should get a trophy or something.

More Videos 0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss Pause 0:12 Warpaint takes the field before Chiefs' playoff game 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 0:10 Chiefs' Marcus Peters goes bowling after his second quarter interception 0:15 Fans at Arrowhead go crazy cheering on their Chiefs in playoff game 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 0:58 Experience the revved up atmosphere in Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs' playoff game with Titans 2:11 Too old? Too much money? Is reported Hosmer offer a good deal? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'If you’re good enough, you come out with that win' Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson called Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans one of the toughest of his career. Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'If you’re good enough, you come out with that win' Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson called Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans one of the toughest of his career. Sam Mcdowell The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs will be different going forward. Alex Smith will probably be somewhere else. Andy Reid now has two epic playoff failures in five seasons, and only one win, in the wild card game, against Brian Hoyer.

Patrick Mahomes’ promise can only do so much. That’s a lot of franchise stink they need to wear off, and they’ll need more than marketing and a talented roster to do it.

Failing like this, year after year, even as the names change, is truly remarkable.

There is no such thing as a curse, but there is such a thing as a franchise that doesn’t deserve the support it gets from a fan base that basically knows nothing but good tailgating and disappointment once the game starts.

Look, I don’t know how much of the second half is Andy Reid and Matt Nagy going conservative, and how much of it is just poor execution.

Let me watch the tape?

But on first watch, it looks like a little of everything. They weren’t sending, or perhaps weren’t looking, for Tyreek Hill down the field as much. Obviously, pretty much everything changes with Travis Kelce out, and we should keep that in mind, but an offense that can’t afford to lose any single player for even a half with a big lead is not a good offense.

Reid’s got some ’splaining to do.