Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13: Insta-reaction!

More Videos 0:25 Watch from the stands: Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete Pause 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 2:02 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game" 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade 4:24 Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season 1:54 Alex Smith on Marcus Peters: “He took his punishment... We need him” 0:51 Smith, Kelce, Hill & Hunt: KC Chiefs are chart-breakers 1:29 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room The Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after clinching the AFC West with a 27-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after clinching the AFC West with a 27-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after clinching the AFC West with a 27-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star