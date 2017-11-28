Mellinger Minutes: Alex Smith shouldn’t be benched (yet), ranking Chiefs’ woes and more

More Videos 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' Pause 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 0:30 Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 0:45 Scott Boras: ‘The aggressiveness of teams is ever present’ 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:46 Kelce's penalties? Chiefs coach Andy Reid tires of the questions 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?” 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

