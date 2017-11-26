The Chiefs are a mess and Alex Smith is the messiest part

More Videos 1:48 Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco Pause 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 0:30 Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 0:44 Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible' 0:35 Derrick Johnson: 'We need to get one win' 5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' 0:21 Eric Berry to teammates: 'Be honest with yourselves' 1:10 Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher on key holding penalty vs. Steelers 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on the 16-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team’s fifth loss in six games. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith commented on the 16-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the team’s fifth loss in six games. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

