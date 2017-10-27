Problems with Chiefs’ defense stretch from Sutton to players to injuries

More Videos 7:16 Chuck Dobson once pitched a game while drunk, now battles back from demons Pause 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 0:23 Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes the A-Team for a discussion about the Chiefs and their upcoming foe on Monday Night Football, the Denver Broncos. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomes the A-Team for a discussion about the Chiefs and their upcoming foe on Monday Night Football, the Denver Broncos. David Eulitt, Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

