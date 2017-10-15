Chiefs lose to the Steelers 19-13: Insta-reaction!

3:01 Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center Pause

4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

2:43 How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

1:27 Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners