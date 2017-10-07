K-State loses crucial game at Texas

Kansas State’s football team has already led us on turns we did not expect, and too many more came in what sure feels like a critical win here to say exactly where the rest of this season will lead.
Except, at least, for now we’re still waiting for it to move forward.
K-State lost the biggest game of its season so far despite unexpected help from a backup quarterback and walk-on receiver, plus two missed kicks by the other side. This was always going to feel like a crucial turn of the season here, one way or the other, and K-State just was not good enough in a 40-34 loss to Texas in two overtimes.
The path forward is only more difficult now, with consecutive games against TCU and Oklahoma. The reliability of Bill Snyder with a returning quarterback is taking this round off, though maybe that doesn’t matter, because K-State moved the ball better when Jesse Ertz was out with an apparent injury and backup Alex Delton used superior speed to find advantages around the edge of Texas’ defense.
But all of that is small details at the moment, because the Vanderbilt loss looks worse each week, and now this loss to Texas feels like K-State is losing ground as the rest of the Big 12 improves.
Beat Texas, and K-State moved forward with a conference-title pursuit.
Now, it needs to beat TCU or Oklahoma or the discussion will be more about bowl eligibility.
It didn’t need to go this way. K-State led by 10 points twice in the first half, and held a lead until less than 2 minutes in the fourth quarter. Texas missed two field goals, including one with just 6 seconds left in regulation. K-State had enough chances to win.
Snyder built this program, in fact, on winning games exactly like this.
But the better team won here, Texas running up 546 total yards against K-State and overcoming self-inflicted challenges.
This doesn't have to define K-State’s season, of course. This program wouldn’t be what it is if it only rose and fell based on fickle weekly expectations. But now five games in, we’re still waiting for more than hope, something more tangible than trust in Snyder.
Sam Mellinger: 816-234-4365, @mellinger
Comments