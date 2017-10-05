Why Eric Hosmer is the key to it all for the Royals, and how they’re approaching all possibilities

5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Pause

3:11 Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

2:49 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

0:48 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

1:34 Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family

2:49 Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

2:22 Watch the Royals' Eric Hosmer get his signature 'Hos' haircut

2:00 Chiefs leave the field after 24-10 victory over Chargers