The Chiefs are undefeated and Alex Smith is a huge reason why — and this is real life

1:11 Kansas City Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after win over Washington Pause

0:21 Kareem Hunt: 'I just got better as the game went on'

3:11 Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

0:44 Drum leader Salvador Perez pumps up crowd at Arrowhead before Chiefs' Monday night game

0:48 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky

4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?”

2:22 Watch the Royals' Eric Hosmer get his signature 'Hos' haircut

3:13 Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence