Mellinger Minutes: Since you asked, here’s what Clark Hunt should’ve said about protests during anthem

Clark Hunt had a chance to lead this weekend, and he essentially punted, and I wrote about that and don’t want to rehash that here. Hunt is the leader of the Chiefs, and one of the rising leaders in the NFL, a true force for the league’s future, and he has to continue to earn that. You can’t be the captain some of the time.

But several have asked what I think Clark should’ve said, so here it is, and please keep in mind this is what I believe he should’ve said, from what I understand to be his beliefs. Not necessarily what I would say in the ridiculous circumstance that I was running an NFL team. Here goes:

“Every day of my life is a privilege to run the Chiefs and to be associated with the strong, caring, and generous people who work in the NFL, most notably our players. The President’s callous and crude remarks show a disregard for their humanity and intelligence, and an ignorance of what this league stands for. He has an open invitation to visit our organization to see for himself.

“Some of our players are speaking out against his remarks, and I applaud each of them for standing up for themselves and their brothers. Some of our players are kneeling or otherwise protesting racial inequality and police brutality in our country. I respect their right to express their beliefs, the same way they respect my right to express mine.

“I stand for the anthem. I put my hand over my heart and sing the words because I believe it’s an important way to show respect for our flag and the great country it stands for.

“I want my players to stand, but more than that, I want them to know why I want them to stand. I also recognize that this is not enough. Because the same way I want them to know my views, I want to know theirs. They know that my standing doesn’t mean I support racial inequality the same way I know their kneeling doesn’t mean they don’t love this country or respect our veterans.

“One of the best things about sports is it provides a common ground for people who otherwise may struggle to find one. Football is the common ground I share with the players who kneel, and I want to use that common ground to advance the discussion beyond sound bites and toward something closer to understanding and progress.

“We won’t solve all the issues, but we can try, and hopefully make things a little better. We all want the same thing. We’re very fortunate to have this platform, and I hope we can use it to help create a more sensible dialogue. I hope the President joins us.”

This week’s eating recommendation is the stroganoff at Anna’s Oven, and the reading recommendation is Chris Jones on the White Sox’s experiment in turning a 27-year-old into the perfect manager. The star of the story is Justin Jirschele, the son of Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele.

How do we put the fun back in sports? #MM — FakeFakeNedYost (@FakeFakeNedYost) September 25, 2017

Here’s what I believe: sports are fun! They’ve always been fun, and they always will be fun.

They’re not fun all of the time. They’re not exactly what we’d each want, especially not all of the time, and that’s true even beyond who wins and who loses.

This may be presumptuous, but I read your question as a reference to all the protests, and screaming, one side talking about police brutality and the other about respecting soldiers and all you want is to see Tyreek Hill on a go pattern or Justin Houston rushing around the edge.

If that’s what you’re referencing, I’m with you.

I think we all want sports to be fun, and I think we’d all agree sports are more fun when we’re talking about, um, the sports.

I think you’d agree I almost always write and talk about the actual sports, or the personalities around them. That’s why I got into this. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and I know I’m lucky to be able to make a living at it, but there are times that politics or the bigger real world are simply unavoidable.

I think you’d agree that the President of the United States calling many NFL players sons of bitches would qualify.

My basic message throughout all of this is simple. I just want people to listen to the other side. This is a very personal and very important topic to a lot of us, and that’s a good thing. The disagreements, for the most part, come from good places.

Maybe that’s naive of me to think, but it’s how I see it. Because, sure, there are some on the side of protesters who believe all who stand don’t care about or recognize the need to improve racial inequality. And there are some on the side of those who stand who believe the protesters are whiny or directly disrespectful to the military and country.

But I hope the reasonable among us on each side can take a second to listen to the other. I hope the reasonable among us can take a grander perspective that the thoughtful folks on the other side have worthy views, just like we have worthy views on our side — whichever side that is.

I always say this: sports are the least important thing in the world until the moment they become the most important thing in the world.

Sports are common ground for people with wildly different politics and worldviews. At times, that means it’s messy. But when it’s messy, it’s also an opportunity, because here we all are in the same space with similar interests so we can’t all be bad, right?

My eternal hope is that we can see that in each other, and give the other side a chance.

None of this answers your question, of course, or directly responds to your concern, so here goes:

One of many great things about sports is that we can largely make them what we want. If you want to keep them as a distraction, as a way to spend your free time and forget about your bills and problems, that’s perfectly reasonable and still entirely possible.

Because once the games start, they’re still the games, and they’re still fun.