Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22), is congratulated by Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas, after Cano hit a home run in the 10th inning to give the American League a 2-1 lead during the MLB baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22), is congratulated by Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas, after Cano hit a home run in the 10th inning to give the American League a 2-1 lead during the MLB baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP
Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22), is congratulated by Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas, after Cano hit a home run in the 10th inning to give the American League a 2-1 lead during the MLB baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP

Sam Mellinger

July 12, 2017 12:32 AM

Mike Moustakas faced his friends, and hit a scary line drive at All-Star Game

By Sam Mellinger

smellinger@kcstar.com

MIAMI

Two hours before the first pitch, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas smiled and made the kind of wish he could not have expected to come true.

“Hopefully tonight I get to face Wade or Greg,” he said.

As it turned out, he faced both of his former teammates. First in the eighth, when he flew out to right on a first pitch fastball from Greg Holland that got too far in.

Then in the 10th, immediately after Robinson Cano’s home run, Moustakas struck out on the fourth cutter from Wade Davis.

Two tries against old friends, and two outs, but Moustakas was happy.

“I was definitely smiling, just laughing to myself,” he said. “Obviously this game is important but not as important. Maybe if we’re playing in the postseason I wouldn’t be laughing, but it was a lot of fun to face those guys.”

The at-bat against Davis was busy. He hit a foul scorcher into the photographer’s booth, the ball hitting a man hard enough that home plate umpire Joe West paused the game.

Moustakas went to a knee during the delay, then walked over to the photographer before continuing the plate appearance.

“I told him I was sorry,” Moustakas said. “Apologized a bunch. Obviously you never want to do that, but he seemed good, he said he was all right.”

All three Royals — Moustakas, pitcher Jason Vargas, and catcher Sal Perez — lockered next to each other. After the game, Perez was the first one dressed.

They all had different reasons to remember the night. Moustakas faced his friends. Vargas pitched a scoreless fourth inning, highlighted by a terrific throw from Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts that turned into a double play. Perez, as he tends to be, was a fixture in the middle of any celebration in the American League dugout.

“Love you, bro,” he said to Vargas, going in for a hug.

“Travel safe,” he said to Moustakas, with another hug.

Sam Mellinger: 816-234-4365, @mellinger

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record 1:16

Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record
Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 32:10

Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions

View More Video

Sports Videos