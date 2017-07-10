Royals’ Mike Moustakas on his Home Run Derby strategy: ‘Just swing for the fences’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar Pause 32:10 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 33:05 Mellinger Minutes Live: Chiefs, Maclin, most disappointing Royals & Bill Snyder 5:29 A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son, who is now headed to college 1:47 The A-Team reacts to Chiefs signing a quarterback: Patrick Mahomes 30:40 Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more 0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power 18:16 Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense? 20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017? 3:21 Crown Chasers episode six: Royals enter 2017 with familiar faces but a new look Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas could face off against sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby. Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas could face off against sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby. Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star