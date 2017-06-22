Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions

Terez Paylor, the Star's Chiefs beat reporter, discussed the ouster of general manager John Dorsey and answered questions during a Facebook Live broadcast on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

The core of the Kansas City Royals came up through the minor leagues together, overcame growing pains in the majors and thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? With video by David Eulitt and narration by Sam Mellinger, we answered that question over six episodes shown in their entirety here.

Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

In the fifth installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Sam Mellinger recalls the massive challenge for Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore on his hiring in 2006 to reverse the culture of losing inside the team's clubhouse. Moore did exactly that over the course of eight years by finding players that shared a common trait: baseball players who had a burning desire to be great. They used that attitude to win the World Series in 2015, but need to recapture that attitude and spark in 2017.

Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

In the second installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger and staff photographer David Eulitt examine the genesis of the current Kansas City Royals team under general manager Dayton Moore, who began the complete overhaul of the franchise in 2006 with a series of draft picks, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy and others, who turned the Royals' decades-long frustration into a World Series championship. (Video by David Eulitt. Narration by Sam Mellinger)

