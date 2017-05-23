Mellinger Minutes: Patrick Mahomes’ ‘big’ week, Royals’ struggle, Alex Gordon, Tyreek Hill, and burgers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:29 A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son, who is now headed to college Pause 2:21 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II on his first days of practice: 'I'm pretty comfortable' 2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab 4:08 Take a peek at a $9.5 million Mission Hills mansion 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 3:15 Martin, Sterk weigh in on Mizzou hoops transformation 1:06 Suspect in Lenexa vehicle theft 1:40 Iraq War vet explains decision to run for Congress 3:18 Alpha Energy and Electric wins Mr. K small business award Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had three days on the football field with fellow draft picks, free agents and tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp that concluded Monday afternoon. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had three days on the football field with fellow draft picks, free agents and tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp that concluded Monday afternoon. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star