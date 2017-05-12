They said he’d never be able to learn. With mom’s help, he has a college scholarship

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:29 A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son, who is now headed to college Pause 1:46 Royals Ned Yost on Eric Hosmer's hitting 2:31 NASCAR Cup "haulers" move into Kansas Speedway's garage 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 5:09 Son's letters home tell the story of World War I 2:16 Excerpts from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House news briefing 1:57 Working toward a new single-terminal KCI 0:23 Male robber at-large captured on camera in Lenexa 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 6:34 Mayor Sly James reveals surprise plan for new KCI terminal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Year after year, schools told Tilicia Robertson of Kansas City that her son, Jordan Huff, was mentally retarded and would never be able to read or write. She didn't believe that and taught Jordan in her home while working full time. Huff was later diagnosed with autism. He is graduating from Hogan Prep and has a college scholarship to attend MidAmerica Nazarene this fall. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star