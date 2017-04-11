Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense?

The core of the Kansas City Royals came up through the minor leagues together, overcame growing pains in the majors and thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? With video by David Eulitt and narration by Sam Mellinger, we answered that question over six episodes shown in their entirety here.