Sam Mellinger: Mizzou took big step toward return to relevance in hiring Cuonzo Martin

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech