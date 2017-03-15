In the second installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger and staff photographer David Eulitt examine the genesis of the current Kansas City Royals team under general manager Dayton Moore, who began the complete overhaul of the franchise in 2006 with a series of draft picks, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy and others, who turned the Royals' decades-long frustration into a World Series championship. (Video by David Eulitt. Narration by Sam Mellinger)