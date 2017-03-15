Royals

Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

In the second installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger and staff photographer David Eulitt examine the genesis of the current Kansas City Royals team under general manager Dayton Moore, who began the complete overhaul of the franchise in 2006 with a series of draft picks, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy and others, who turned the Royals' decades-long frustration into a World Series championship. (Video by David Eulitt. Narration by Sam Mellinger)

Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

The Royals thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season, plagued by injuries, left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? (Video by David Eulitt, narrated by Sam Mellinger)

Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

​​The Star's Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Blair Kerkhoff and Terez Paylor dissected the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Facebook Live after the game Sunday night. They discussed "Hungry Pig Flight", Travis Kelce's big day and potential playoff scenarios, plus answered​ your questions.

