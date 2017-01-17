Mellinger Minutes: Chiefs postmortem, Alex Smith, Royals’ offseason and frozen lasagna

This is probably too soon, and you might not want to hear this, but I’m going to remember the 2016 fondly.
This was the most entertaining Chiefs team of my lifetime. The greatest comeback in franchise history, Hungry Pig Right, Hungry Pig Flight, Marcus Peters’ strip-and-punt, Tyreek Hill turning into a cheat code, Eric Berry’s relentlessness, Chris Jones dancing during timeouts, the game in Denver, the game in Atlanta, on and on.
This team gave more terrific moments than most. The season ends in disappointment for everyone involved except one team, and if you can’t take some joy from the journey, then what’s the point?
The end was a disappointment. No sane person would argue otherwise. This is Year Four of Reid and Dorsey, and they were always going to be fairly judged on a Super Bowl standard, so by the most important measurement they failed.
But sports are also supposed to be fun. This is entertainment, and you don’t have to go too far back to find Chiefs teams that weren’t entertaining. That either didn’t give you hope at all, or gave it to you the way your dog takes pills — coated with peanut better, and holding the mouth shut while they try to squirm away. The Chiefs gave us all a lot of fun this year. In some ways, that’s also the most important thing.
I know there is sadness, and anger. But there is also a lot to be happy about. College basketball is intensifying, and then baseball, then the NBA and NHL playoffs. You can root against Chelsea if you want, because Chelsea is the worst.
More than all of that, there is joy everywhere. There is joy in a Z-Man, in a run through Loose Park when the weather allows it. There is joy in finding out what the “Mad Men” hype was all about even if you’re a decade or so late to the party. There is joy in group texts with your friends making fun of each other, and one of them getting married in a few weeks.
There is joy in coming home and seeing your dog, with a cone on her head because the antibiotics are still working, losing her mind to greet you. There is joy in a toddler saying his favorite part of the day “was daddy,” even if you’re not sure he knows exactly what he’s saying, and joy in the stress washing away when a baby smiles for the first time as the anesthesia wears off. There is, hopefully, joy when that baby starts to regularly sleep through the night as the tubes in his ears start to work.
Well, that’s my joy, anyway. I’m sure you can find a few paragraphs of reasons too, if you look.
This week’s reading recommendation is the incredible Rachel Aviv on the man who was in solitary confinement longer than any other American, and the eating recommendation is the Chile Relleno burrito at Manny’s.
Please give me a follow on Facebook and Twitter, and as always, thanks for your help and thanks for reading.
@mellinger What just happened— Caleb James (@CJScoobs) January 16, 2017
That was bad, because it was the same story new verse: Chiefs lose to a superior quarterback, at home, because their offense couldn’t hold up its end.
That was bad, because the penalty on Eric Fisher is how it will be remembered, which is absolutely not fair, because Fisher is a good player and not at all the reason they lost.
That was bad, because the Chiefs played, roughly, their C- game and as it turned out a C+ or B- would’ve been good enough for the AFC Championship Game.
That was bad, because for all the lucky breaks the Chiefs got this season and the others they earned, year four of the rebuild is supposed to push further than this.
That was bad, because Travis Kelce’s postgame rant — while amusing, in its own way — will brand him as a brat and the Chiefs as sore losers to many.
That was bad, because even as poorly as they played, I will forever believe the Chiefs would’ve won had the defense made a stop on 3rd and 3 at the Pittsburgh 12 and forced a punt with around 1:30 left.
That was bad, because the offense went seven straight possessions without a point, the defense didn’t give up a touchdown, Tyreek Hill’s impact was mostly limited to a decoy, the offensive line got beat, the receivers dropped at least four passes, Charcandrick West literally dropped a fumble — and the Chiefs still could’ve won this game.
That was bad, because we spent two weeks talking about Le’Veon Bell against this run defense and all 170 of his yards felt inevitable.
As much as anything else, that was bad, because this was a legitimately good team, with some terrific players and joyous moments, but in the end its season died in a way that makes you wonder why you ever expected anything else.
Sports are the worst sometimes.
@mellinger Lin Elliot, Grbac, Dave Szott hold vs Miami, no punts, Indy collapse, Fisher hold. Rank em. That hurt even to type.— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 16, 2017
Yeah. We might as well get this out of the way. In terms of pain, and lost opportunity:
1. Lin Elliott. The old-timers always talk about the Christmas Day game in 1971, and that may never be topped, but this is the one that the next generation of old-timers will always talk about. The Chiefs were the No. 1 seed, and should’ve been in the Super Bowl. I was actually at this game, with friends in the stands. I’m not sure I’ve ever been that cold again since.
2. Grbac. This one is a bit more nuanced, but still wretched. A blown fourth quarter lead, Grbac actually getting within a fourth-down pass into the end zone of winning, Rich Gannon watching from the sideline, awful penalties, on and on. Reasonable folks can disagree, but this was the first time I remember thinking something bigger was working against the Chiefs.
3. Fisher hold. It’s always difficult to instantly put things in historical perspective. When I first made this list, I had this game at No. 5, but moved it up based on a new regime falling for the same old trick: a loss at home, after a bye, against a better quarterback. There’s also a lingering feeling — maybe I’m alone here — that as bad a matchup as the Steelers were for the Chiefs, the Chiefs would’ve been a difficult matchup for the Patriots. The Fisher hold is how this game will be remembered, but there are a dozen other and more important reasons they lost.
4. Indy collapse. You just can’t lose when you’re up 38-10, no matter how many concussions on the team. You just can’t. I was dumb enough to start writing my Chiefs Win column when they were up 28 points, but as soon as the Colts cut it to 21, I was smart enough to start on my Chiefs Collapse column.
5. No Punts. You can quibble with this, if you want, but the label — The No Punt Game — solidifies the memory of incompetence. That was an organizational push that essentially ignored defense, and that’s probably the way it deserved to end.
6. Szott hold. This is a strong list for this one to be No. 6, and as we mentioned earlier, we’re not even including the Christmas 1971 game. The Chiefs led this one by 13 in the fourth quarter, and Nick Lowery’s attempt at a game-winning 52-yarder fell short, going at the same end zone where Pete Stoyanovich hit a 58-yarder earlier in the game. There are guys from that team who will still remind you that the hold on Szott — which nullified what would’ve been a big run by Christian Okoye — was the only one called that day.
@mellinger Strong men also cry. Strong men. Also cry.— Ross Martin (@PCBearcat) January 16, 2017
Guess that wasn't really a question. I'm going to bed.
This probably isn’t the time, and nobody wants to hear this, but I would argue it’s good to love something this much. Even something as real-life irrelevant as sports. This is part of what makes life fun. Without pain there is no joy, and all of that.
A friend is a college basketball coach. He is a father and a husband and a man with a healthy perspective on life. A year or two ago, his team blew a game in a heart-dissolving way. Was up a bunch with not much time left, and then an awful conspiracy of bad plays by his guys and good plays by the other guys wrecked the outcome.
He texted afterward: “Sports are so dumb.”
They absolutely are, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.
@mellinger is sports fandom worth it? I honestly think I enjoyed myself for about 20% of Chiefs games this season— scoops (@jjscoops11) January 16, 2017
I wonder about this sometimes, too. A reasonable and intelligent person in a parallel universe without sports would not understand us. An economist might point out the cost-benefit ratio is not in the sports fan’s favor, ever, with the possible exception of UConn women’s basketball fans and even they have to be bored sometimes.
Sports make people angry, and preoccupied. They make people argue, and curse, based on the twists and turns and outcomes of kids games played by grown adults depending on what colored clothes they’re wearing. It’s ridiculous. Absurd.
It sounds like you agree with all of this. And it also sounds like you know you’ll be back in the fall.
@mellinger How much time am I allowed to hate the Chiefs before I go back to loving them?— Anthony (@crane_anthony) January 16, 2017
No rush. Eight months or so until the the first game, seven until the first preseason game, six until training camp, and four until the draft.
We all grieve different disappointments in different ways, and I will never tell anyone how to be a fan, but the typical cycle goes something like this:
Hate-watch the games this weekend, watch the Super Bowl the way you might watch your ex dance with someone better looking than you, tell yourself you don’t care even as you check in on what the draft looks like, find yourself having feelings about the draft, realize some optimism in OTAs, get excited about training camp, and by the season opener be fully invested again.
They got you hooked, my man. Don’t fight it. Embrace it.
@mellinger chiefs will never win super bowl in our lifetime. Agreed? Here is where you say Royals won, etc but NFL has way less parity.— d hettrick (@dhettrick) January 16, 2017
I don’t agree.
The freaking Rams won a Super Bowl in the lifetimes of high school seniors. The Rams.
I hope to live 50 more years. Maybe that’s ambitious, because I also hope to use my remaining days to eat lots of nachos, but medicine is always advancing so let’s go with 50. That means the Chiefs would be going dang near a century without a Super Bowl win.
I know you guys love it when I talk #math, but I just don’t think that’s likely.
You make the point about the NFL having less parity, and it’s a smart point, one most would instinctively disagree with but that Jayson Stark emphatically makes every year around the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs’ futility is underappreciated nationally, I think, in no small part because the Browns and Bills have cornered that market. But the Chiefs haven’t even been to the Super Bowl since January 1970, and in the 47 years since they’ve only been within one game of the Super Bowl once — and that game is older than some college graduates.
Anyway, I mention all of this not to make you feel worse, but to say my stance here is not necessarily pro-Chiefs. I believe the 2016 Chiefs were good, but even if they beat the Steelers they were highly unlikely to win at New England this weekend.
So, no. This is not an argument that Alex Smith will win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. This is more an argument for math, and what I hope are long lives for you and me.
That’s encouraging, right!?!?!?
@mellinger hard to see this team being better next year. Berry/Poe gone, Raiders improving, and no offensive savior. Any hope you can see?— Alex Seufert (@ajseufert) January 16, 2017
I didn’t mean for this to turn into a session on the couch, but I suppose I’ve been around long enough to know this was the only way.
There isn’t a lot of space to improve from 12-4 and a division championship, but I know that’s not what you mean. You mean the playoffs, and at this point that’s all that matters. It is far too early to say what next season will be like, but I don’t know why this team should fall off a cliff.
We’ll talk about the quarterback here soon, but here’s a list of Chiefs who are 27 years or younger: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Dontari Poe, Spencer Ware, Marcus Peters, Dee Ford, Chris Jones, Justin Houston, and the entire offensive line.
The roster will turn over some, because it always does, but this is a good group. The coaches, locker-room leaders, and incentive are all there. I agree with you about the Raiders, but they’re no sure thing.
I understand the frustration. But this group has followed 2-14 with 43-21. Most of the critical players are under team control. I don’t know. Maybe 2017 is the year it all falls apart. It’s hard to stay good for a long period of time in the NFL.
But there are a lot of teams that would trade rosters and coaching staffs.
@mellinger is the divisional round the ceiling for the Chiefs as currently constructed? What can they do to break through to the next level?— Jeremy Marks (@JerMarks) January 16, 2017
The biggest thing, to me, is the quarterback.
Let’s set that aside for a moment, because there is more on the quarterback soon. This team could use another cornerback (everyone could use another cornerback) and strength up the middle on defense. The run defense can’t be this bad again.
Justin Houston needs to actually be healthy. With the notable exception of the game in Denver, his entire season was basically washed. I’ve talked to enough doctors about this to believe the Chiefs were not negligent, but that’s a lot of money spent on very little production.
The offensive line needs to get stronger. I see this more as internal improvement than additions, in part because I believe Parker Ehinger can help. They could use a game-busting running back.
But more than anything else, they need to earn some margin for error. As currently constructed, they are essentially built to win when everything goes right. That’s great, but NFL things often do not go right.
Sometimes, you get called for holding.
@mellinger how possible is Romo to Chiefs? Are we married to Alex?— SHUKC (@OdoggBrox) January 16, 2017
There’s the quarterback question. I wrote a column about this, and I hope you read it.
But to answer your questions, Romo to the Chiefs is possible, if the Chiefs are willing to look, but either way it’s very unlikely. Objectively, the Broncos recently won a Super Bowl with a former star on his second turn. John Elway is a wizard. That’s where I’d want to go.
The Bears might be looking for a quarterback. I don’t know anything about how Romo would feel about this, but he’s from Wisconsin, went to college at Eastern Illinois. Again, I have no idea. But maybe there’s a pull there.
The Chiefs are no longer married to Alex. Or, actually, maybe that’s the perfect analogy. They are married to him, because they could get out of it, but it would take some doing. They’d save about $10 million in cap space, though they’d still be on the hook for $7 million in dead money. This is the first year they would gain space by walking away from him, though if they wait a year, the financial terms shift even more to their favor.
But the part that matters here is that the Chiefs can look for an improvement at quarterback, and if they don’t, a very good front office won’t be doing its job.
There is personal adoration to Smith, and professional investment. I get that. And I don’t think any rational person thinks the Chiefs need to cut Smith without a plan. He’s a fine quarterback, with skills that fit Andy Reid’s scheme very well.
But he also plays the most important position on the field, and there is no question he held the team back at times, so anything less than an aggressive push to see if a better option exists is negligence.
If Romo is not an option, fine. I believe the best possible scenario would be drafting Deshaun Watson, keeping Smith, and letting Watson learn for a year before taking over in 2018.
Watson is incredibly talented, and carries a skill-set that would thrive in Reid’s system, and with his touch on quarterbacks. The downside is you’re using a first-round pick on a player you don’t expect to play much the first year, but there are a thousand reasons this would be a terrific move for the Chiefs.
It’s time for them to invest a first-round pick at quarterback. They’ve tried this other way, and they go through the cycle of years of stink, followed by a few years of bumping into the ceiling in the first weekend or two of the playoffs. If you hit on Watson, you have an upgrade with a younger and more talented player at the most important position on the field playing on a rookie contract for four years. That’s a jackpot.
I have some skepticism about how much the Chiefs will look into a quarterback. They really do love Smith, and I get it — this answer and the column are not rip jobs on Smith, who I believe to be a good quarterback and exemplary human being.
I also don’t know how possible this is. The NFL draft is hard to predict. Water Football has Watson going 23rd, CBS Sports has him sixth, and Fox Sports has him 17th. That will all sort out a bit between now and the draft. My guess is he’ll be closer to sixth than 23rd, but there will always be a significant unknown.
The thing about it is, though, the Chiefs are in a very good position. They have a quarterback they like, but also a contract they can get out of with salary-cap benefits. There’s an enormous opportunity to improve if they can play this the right way.
@mellinger So, I’m seeing the NBA is looking to expand. This is the opportunity that was promised years ago, right? #mm— That Guy (@TarH2O23) January 17, 2017
That guy’s got jokes!
@mellinger hey Sam, are you ready for the royals to start?— Jake Hicks (@jthicks24) January 16, 2017
Pitchers and catchers report four weeks from today! I actually booked flights for spring training a few days ago.
You didn’t ask about this, but 10 things that could define the Royals’ Last Dance:
▪ Do they have one more season of high energy in them? That’s what allowed them to rally to the 2014 World Series, and what defined their 2015 revenge tour, and what was missing (along with injured players) in a deflated 81-win 2016 season. I don’t know how you manufacture that, but a healthy Mike Moustakas would be a good place to start.
▪ Similarly, this is a very close team that will be playing a season with business implications hanging over a disproportionate amount of the core. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jason Vargas are all scheduled for free-agency. In addition, Ian Kennedy can opt out at the end of the season, and Jorge Soler has arbitration money coming. Those types of things can work for or against a team.
▪ Speaking of Soler, his and Nate Karns’ presence on the roster symbolize this tight-rope the Royals’ execs are trying to manage between winning now and building for the future. I happen to believe it’s the wrong approach, but I appreciate the hustle, and a big year by one or both of those guys would help bolster the front office’s case.
▪ Alex Gordon’s OPS dropped 116 points from 2015 to 2016. If this is the new normal, that $72 million contract will be remembered as an expensive gold watch. If, as I suspect, his wrist bothered him more than he’ll ever admit and he has at least another season or two of good production in him, it will go a long way toward making the 2017 Royals winners.
▪ Eric Hosmer. He wasn’t nearly as good as the 25 homers and 104 RBIs make him look to some baseball fans, and he wasn’t nearly as bad as the -0.2 fWAR makes him look to other baseball fans. But this is his contract year, and it’s hard to imagine the Royals winning without him having a career year.
▪ Yordano Ventura. This is starting to be one of those annual Royals stories, about whether this is finally the season he Puts It All Together, but if he pitches to his talent it goes a long way toward solidifying the rotation.
▪ Help from the farm. The Royals’ minor league system is generally viewed as weak, though the front office is more confident than most. This team will need some reinforcements, particularly on the pitching staff, so we’ll see who’s right soon enough.
That’s more than enough to get us started, right?
@mellinger it's hard not to feel disappointed by this Royal's off season. Is it too soon to criticize Dayton? He has a very complex legacy— Marshall Miller (@iammarshall913) January 16, 2017
Dayton Moore took over the worst franchise in major league baseball, and led it to a parade. That’s his legacy, and one that I believe makes him the best general manager in Royals history.
We can get caught up with the Joakim Soria contract, or Omar Infante, or whatever, but nobody in modern baseball has done what Moore and the people who’ve worked for him have done.
This is an awkward offseason, because David Glass has gone shortsighted and cheap, demanding both a lower payroll and a better team, which is sort of like telling your personal trainer you want to eat wings for dinner every night and still lose weight.
I believe this is a fool’s errand. I believe Glass should’ve bumped payroll one more year, then used the next few years of lower payouts to build the farm system and create another wave.
That’s not the path Glass and Moore have chosen, and again, I believe this is a mistake, but if you’re going to go down this path, trading for Jorge Soler and Nate Karns, and signing Duffy to a club-friendly contract extension is exactly how you do it.
I do understand and appreciate what the Royals are trying to do. If I can use a cross-sport analogy, my route is like working as much of the shot clock as you need to get the best look at the basket. The Royals’ strategy is like getting more shots up.
My path would limit the number of years you can realistically compete but maximizing those chances. Their path is maximizing the number of years they believe they can compete while sacrificing some peak.
Baseball is a strange and unpredictable game, so I understand the argument for being part of as many dances as possible.
Again, it’s not what I would do. But if you’re going to do it, this is the way to do it.
@mellinger Which KC restaurant food would translate best to the frozen food section in the grocery store?— Corey Anglemyer (@canglem) January 16, 2017
Italian always works best as frozen food, none better than pizza. You can make your argument for Mexican, and I love a frozen burrito as much as the next guy, but the best frozen dishes are lasagna and especially pizza. I will not debate this.
So the best frozen food would be the lasagna from Garozzo’s, and pie from Pizza 51. I literally got hungry typing the words “lasagna from Garozzo’s,” and Pizza 51 is the choice because thin is always best as a frozen pizza. Johnny Joe’s would also be a strong choice here.
@mellinger: About 24 hours removed, and still sad. Why does this one hurt more than the others— Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) January 17, 2017
Because it’s fresh.
Really. That’s it.
The Chiefs could’ve won that game. Maybe even should’ve. But the better team won that night, and the Chiefs would be a deserved heavy underdog this weekend at New England. The ends of seasons are always difficult. Always abrupt, at least when your team is good enough to give you postseason hope.
I guess some of this depends on how the next few years go, but if it were possible to see the 2016 Chiefs in a vacuum, with five years or so of hindsight, I think we’d see them as a very good team, incredibly entertaining, but ultimately not good enough to be in the Super Bowl.
There is a certain amount of melancholy in that. Nobody wants to be the guy staring in from the window at the party. But that’s reality. That’s what this team was. Good, but not good enough. They’ll try to close the gap this offseason. You know where I believe they should start.
We’ll see.
Sam Mellinger: 816-234-4365, @mellinger
Comments