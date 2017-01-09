Mellinger Minutes: Chiefs playoffs, ways to win, plus Royals’ path and Kim Anderson

The easiest layup of a question for anyone employed by the Chiefs to answer is about Arrowhead Stadium, because it’s fun. There’s no risk, no need to speak vaguely about the challenge of playing good football teams. Andy Reid will often say it’s going to be rocking, and compliment the fans, and usually mention that “the guys really feed off that.”
Yesterday, a version of that was asked to Chiefs president Mark Donovan, but the occasion of a home playoff game against the Steelers allowed for the question to be presented a little differently:
Do you have to win a game like this to restore or solidify the mystique of Arrowhead?
“I don’t know if you have to win games to restore or solidify the iconic stature of Arrowhead,” Donovan said.
Donovan is boxed in a bit here. He’s in charge of the business side, which means he’s in charge of promoting the #brand, and nobody on the football side needs a business guy even in the same hemisphere as saying they need to win this game to validate anything about Arrowhead.
But the answer is also the kind of thing the team president has to say when the real answer is, Well, yeah, Arrowhead is a great place to watch and play football, but we all know the dirty secret here is that we’ve lost more games here than we should with that kind of home-field advantage.
The Chiefs have not won a home playoff game since Jan. 8, 1994 — against the Steelers. Since then, they lost home playoff games to Jim Harbaugh’s Colts, John Elway’s Broncos*, Peyton Manning’s Colts, and Ray Lewis’ Ravens.
*Actually, by then, they were more Terrell Davis’ Broncos, but whatever.
That is four losses without a win covering more than 20 years.
Since the 2000 season, home teams are 63-37 in the playoffs. In the 2016 season, home teams won about 57.4 percent. The Chiefs went 6-2 at home, which is very good, but that’s because they are a very good team. They were also 6-2 on the road.
More than the organization would like to admit, this is how it’s usually been. The noise is great. The tailgating is among the best in sports. I’ve always thought the Arrowhead parking lot before a game is the happiest place in Kansas City. More memories are made there than any place in town*.
* I actually heard from a friendly reader the other day, a nice woman who sent a picture of her baby boy in a Travis Kelce jersey. She and her now-husband met in the Arrowhead parking lot, when her dad gave an extra parking pass to nearby car because they looked friendly and were wearing Chiefs gear. There must be hundreds of marriages, and hundreds of babies, and thousands of friendships that began in some way in that parking lot.
But the Chiefs have always won as often at home as you’d expect for any team, and done the same on the road. The fluctuations have come based on talent. The numbers are rather plain about this.
In the last 20 years, the Chiefs are 161-159 in the regular season. At home, they are 96-64. On the road, 65-95. Remember that 57.4 percent number? That’s vaguely typical for most seasons. And in the last two decades, the Chiefs have won exactly 60 percent of their home regular-season games and 40.6 percent on the road. If you want to include the playoffs, the Chiefs have won 58.9 percent of their home games, and 40.2 percent of their road games.
Basically, about what you would expect for any team.
Arrowhead will be an intense, loud, screaming, and shaking monster on Sunday. The only way it could be louder is if this was a night game. One of the things you hear is that networks love to broadcast games at Arrowhead because of the way the stadium pops on TV. People around the country will see that one more time on Sunday. None of that will change based on the outcome.
But while it’s easy to understand where Donovan is coming from there, losing another home playoff game would be no way to protect or enhance the mystique of Arrowhead Stadium.
The reading recommendation is Dan Greene on What Ever Happened to (Wichita’s) Joseph Randle, and the eating recommendation is the Carne Louca da Odete at Taste of Brazil.
@mellinger in a "league full of parity" how did we end up with such a boring NFL wild card weekend?— Blake Malcolm (@bmalcolm88) January 9, 2017
Yeah, that was rough. There were moments of excitement. Aaron Rodgers made some you-gotta-be-kidding-me throws, Le’Veon Bell is a Hall of Fame caliber talent at the height of his powers, the Texans-Raiders game ended, and it’s been fun to watch some people overreact to the Giants’ boat nontroversy, and others WAY overreact to the overreaction to the boat nontroversy, but overall, an entirely forgettable weekend of football.
I’m not sure any of the games, outside Packers-Giants, were expected to be anything more than three hours of television programming. The Dolphins didn’t need to be in the playoffs, the Lions could play 10 games in Seattle and not win one, and Texans-Raiders is one of the worst playoff matchups I can remember.
The NFL has a lot of issues, but a compelling postseason is not one of them. The division round is one of the best sports weekends of the year. I’m not sure there’s a better sports weekend, actually, other than the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the last weekend of four games, in theory the eight best teams playing, and the first time the riffraff of the playoff field is mostly weeded out.
Not that anyone outside of Kansas City cares about any of the other games, but all of the games other than the Patriots’ scrimmage against the Texans in Foxborough* are compelling.
* My goodness, as I’m writing this, the Patriots are a 17-point favorite. An NFL regular season is composed of 512 games, and none had a bigger point-spread (Jets at Patriots on Christmas Eve was also a 17-point line). No playoff game has had a betting line this big since the 49ers-Chargers Super Bowl XXIX. “Nobody believed in us” is almost always a tired cliche, but once in a while it’s actually true. The problem is, when it’s true, there is ALWAYS a reason nobody believed in you.
Love the idea of Seattle’s defense going across the country to face the eighth-highest scoring offense of all-time, Aaron Rodgers at Cowboys is interesting on a hundred different levels, and I assume we’ll talk a little bit about Chiefs-Steelers here.
My point here is this weekend should be a lot of fun. We had my bachelor party in Vegas, and I picked this weekend to do it intentionally. I actually won money that weekend betting on Alex Smith’s 49ers against the Saints!
@mellinger I think that uneasy nervous feeling you wrote about is here.I'm optimistic this time it's different for the Chiefs and the fans..— Rwep (@Bwep444) January 9, 2017
The soon-to-be Corporate Champ and I talked about this on the Facebook chat, but the top five heart-destroying ways the Chiefs could lose on Sunday:
▪ A missed 36-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.
▪ An Alex Smith interception.
▪ Ben Roethlisberger ripping away from Dee Ford in the backfield, then finding a backup tight end down the field for the winning touchdown.
▪ A blown 28-point lead.
▪ Anything that will inspire clock management jokes.
Some of this would be true anywhere, particularly in a city that hasn’t had much postseason success, and doesn’t get these opportunities very often.
But if the Royals shed the scouts-without-cell-phones stuff in 2014 and 2015, the Chiefs are still trying to outrun The Kicker Who Shall Not Be Named and Elvis Grbac, and that history makes these moments just a little scarier.
The 1990s are long enough ago, and football has changed enough, that I don’t know how to make those comparisons. But I do believe this is the best Chiefs team this century.
I believe they have more ways to win. They have won some games purely on defense, others mostly on special teams, and a few with their offense. They have All-Pro caliber players on every level of the defense, and I’m not sure the last time they had two offensive players as dangerous as Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.
The offensive line is the best it’s been in years, Alex Smith has been playing better than many want to admit the last five games or so, the coaches are good, there is a legitimate cohesion around the roster.
Now, I happen to believe they just drew a rotten matchup in the division round, but that doesn’t mean it’s an unwinnable game, or that anyone should be surprised if they play the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
They’re a home favorite, for crying out loud.
But, yes. I do understand the nerves.
@mellinger what are the chances Big Ben puts on a full body cast leading up to the game so he can dramatically bust out of it during intros?— Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) January 9, 2017
I enjoy this question for a few reasons, most notably the implied skepticism that Ben Roethlisberger’s health is anything other than a silly thing for us to kill time speculating about before he shows up to work on Sunday.
The only reason I don’t believe Ben Roethlisberger was being a drama queen about his ankle and shoulder is that I don’t believe anyone with the Steelers could be so dumb as to think any functional adult would believe that anything short of amputation would keep Roethlisberger from playing at Arrowhead Stadium.
If he has a sore ankle, so what? He also has a week to feel better. If he has a sore shoulder, so what? NFL doctors have access to pain medication.
The Chiefs can beat the Steelers for a lot of reasons. They can win because 43-14 tilted the scales of confidence and motivation. They can win because Andy Reid will figure out a way to isolate Tyreek Hill against the Pittsburgh corners who can be had. They can win because the Steelers don’t have anyone who can cover Travis Kelce At The Height Of His Powers.
They can win because the offensive line is better than it was in October, and because the cornerback depth has improved, and because Justin Houston is fully healthy*, and because Alex Smith will avoid mistakes this time, and because we’re all spending way too much time talking about Le’Veon Bell and not enough time acknowledging that Bob Sutton is aware of the problem and is paid to adjust accordingly.
* Maybe!
But if they do win — and I’m guessing it’s a 55-45 or so chance the Steelers’ way — it won’t be because Roethlisberger is hurt.
@mellinger will Reid get "too smart" to feed Hill and Kelce all game? Seems a tendency to overthink game mgmt here.— Cody (@CodyInErie) January 9, 2017
Now for the other side!
The Chiefs could lose for a lot of reasons. They could lose because Roethlisberger-Bell-Brown is the NFL’s best collection of premier skill players, they could lose because the Steelers can grind out a game between the tackles, they could lose because Justin Houston isn’t healthy, they could lose because Roethlisberger is incredibly difficult to sack, and they could lose because the offense’s thin margin for error can be pushed off the rails in any number of ways.
But they will not lose because of Andy Reid.
Andy Reid is a good coach. Very good, even. I guess it’s the nature of sports, but we all tend to remember failures more than successes, and minds are difficult to change, and it’s easy to forget Reid’s tour de force through Denver, Atlanta and the Raiders.
There are times Kelce needs the ball more, for sure. But it’s also true that the Chiefs are 3-0 in the three games where Kelce has had three or fewer targets.
I want to be clear: ignoring your best playmakers is not a path to victory.
Let me say it a different way: IGNORING YOUR BEST PLAYMAKERS IS NOT A PATH TO VICTORY.
I’m just pointing out that there are times we all — and your friendly local sports columnist is absolutely in this group — oversimplify things.
I believe the best way for the Chiefs to win is to throw Kelce’s way at least 10 times, and to give Tyreek Hill at least 10 targets-plus-carries.
But I do think the Reid-sucks-he-gets-too-cute stuff is overdone, and not just because the Chiefs need gimmicks to win.
@mellinger Pittsburgh stopped the run incredibly against Miami, what size of concern is this for KC— Paul Walsh (@Leahoodpaul) January 9, 2017
Well, I think part of why the Steelers stopped the run is they felt comfortable letting Matt Moore try to beat them with his arm.
You can make your Alex Smith joke here if you want, and it might even be funny, but he’s been better than many believe this year, and even if you refuse to believe that, he’s beaten Phil Rivers (twice), Derek Carr (twice), Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Matt Ryan this year.
But the Chiefs don’t necessarily rely on the run, anyway. They’re not particularly good at it. They don’t center game plans around beating teams up front.
The bigger issue offensively will be whether the Chiefs can get their short passing game going, which they use the way many teams use a run game. The weather may affect this, but the Chiefs are going to need to loosen the Steelers’ defense with those quick timing passes — screens and otherwise — and then try to hit a big play or three with Hill.
The Steelers were much better than the Dolphins. The Chiefs are also much better than the Dolphins. I just don’t know how much you can take from that game and apply it to Sunday’s.
@mellinger % chance of each possible outcome: KC wins blowout, KC wins close, Pit wins close, Pit wins blowout— Blake McKinney (@JBlakeMcKinney) January 9, 2017
Finally, something I can answer empirically!
/does #math/
Chiefs win blowout: 7.8264 percent.
Chiefs win close: 37.1736 percent.
Steelers win close: 35.3794 percent.
Steelers win blowout: 19.6206 percent.
You have probably already computed that these infallible calculations give the Chiefs a 45 percent chance of winning.
Guys, that’s math. Don’t argue with math.
@mellinger If Alex Smith struggles Sunday and we lose in a not so close game is he our QB this Fall?— Chris (@bballkansas) January 9, 2017
For the first time, it’s at least possible.
Now, that is a very different thing than saying it’s probable. Or even that it’s anything other than a longshot.
The Chiefs adore Smith. Internally, the coaching staff and front office love him. They’ve built their offense to accentuate his strengths, and hide his weaknesses, and they’re finally — with the line’s improvement and Hill’s emergence — close enough to calling that a success.
For him to not be the Chiefs’ quarterback next season, it would take a list of events happening together. He’d need to be hurt, or so bad that he’s exposed, and even then the Chiefs would need to believe they could find a better option in the draft, and that they $10 million or so in cap space they’d save could be put to good use in signing an important player or two.
It’s unlikely. It’s very unlikely. But it’s at least possible, logistically, which is different than it’s been in the past.
This is something we’ve talked about before in bites, including here, but the Royals are attempting what could be described as the most difficult thing in professional sports:
They are a small-money major league baseball team trying to win now and build for the future simultaneously.
I believe this is borderline insanity. I believe this is an impossible task taken on in spite of better options on either side. I expect to get more into this as time goes on, because it will be The Story of the next year-plus of the the franchise.
So, no, I don’t believe it’s the right path. But I do understand it, and can respect the ambition even if I believe it to be a mistake.
Also, I suppose this part is important, if the Royals are going to pursue this path, they’ve made two terrific deals.
I happen to believe that Kelvin Herrera will be better than Wade Davis in 2017, only in part because Davis was on the disabled list twice last season, but even if he’s fully healthy and back to being Wade F. Davis, the Royals traded from a position of strength to address a weakness, and did it by dealing a guy with one year of club control for a power hitter with four.
With Dyson, they traded their fourth outfielder for a guy who will compete for a rotation spot or help the bullpen. Again, they traded a guy with one year of club control for a more-than-a-strikeout-per-inning pitcher with four years of club control.
You have to make those deals if you can find them, and if Dayton Moore is on a fool’s errand, he’s pursuing it with thought and logic.
You mention making moves at the trade deadline, and yes, I do think that’s absolutely at play here. It could, potentially, be a buyer’s trade if the Royals are competing for a playoff spot, but if you look at their farm system, even that would be difficult to pull off. If a major move is made in July, it’s much more likely to be a seller’s trade, if they’re out of playoff contention they’ll have a lot to sell.
The farm system is generally believed to be dry, and if the Royals choose they could go a long way toward building that infrastructure back up by trading some combination of Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Ian Kennedy or perhaps others.
@mellinger 1. Dyson is a Royals HOFer, I will not argue this. 2. Is there a mandate from above to not acquire prospects?— Glenn Winkler (@WaldoGlenn) January 9, 2017
Well, he’s not a Royals Hall of Famer, and I think you know that.
On your second point, this is part of what I’m talking about with the previous answer. They aren’t looking for prospects, because they want to win in 2017. Again, I think this is a bad way to go, but it’s the way they’ve decided, and it makes sense that if you’re trying to win in 2017 you don’t give up a valuable piece without getting back something that will help you in 2017.
The Royals have been out of the prospect business in trades since the Zack Greinke deal, really, and you have to say they’ve been successful in finding the right moves.
I don’t know if this is the part of your question you wanted me to focus on, but you make an interesting point in asking if this is “a mandate from above.”
My read on it is that this is what David Glass wants to do, which is all that matters, because he’s the owner. But my read is also that this is what Dayton wants to do, and that if Glass was neutral, Dayton would’ve talked him into pursuing this serving-two-masters plan.
Remember that when Moore took over in 2006, he had as much capital as a GM could’ve had. Glass had tried it his way, and failed, miserably. Moore didn’t need this job. He was set to be the GM in Atlanta soon, and friends and mentors were telling him not to go to Kansas City.
But part of why he took the job is that he got everything he asked for, including full power over baseball decisions, and the freedom to do it his way. With all of that, he immediately gave the biggest free-agent contract in franchise history to Gil Meche, chased that shortly after with Jose Guillen, and so on.
He talked a lot back then about “building a bridge” to the days when the prospects would show up and win, that the most important part of his job was to build the farm system but that he also wanted a big league product good enough to at least get people’s attention.
He succeeded wildly on the farm system, and failed wildly on the big league part of that. The Royals did not win until the prospects came up.
On another day, we can talk about what that means for what the Royals are trying to do now, but the point with your question is that this is how Moore wants to operate. It’s a nice convenience that it’s also how his boss wants to operate.
The best way to build chemistry — and it’s not close — is to win.
That’s it.
Win, and people will get along.
There are exceptions to the rule, of course, but generally when there’s success people feel good about themselves and those around them.
The Royals got around this, a little, because even in those rough days of the Our Time team and being booed 16 minutes into the home opener this was a group that genuinely liked and cared about each other.
But that comes with a bit of an asterisk, because those guys had won at every level of the minor leagues. They dogpiled and celebrated and won championship rings in the minor leagues, and we can talk about how different that is than the major leagues, and that’s all true, but the fact remains that they won together.
Beyond that, I do think it’s imperative to have good leadership, or at least a common goal, a respect for a bigger cause than hitting .300 or striking out 10 in your next start. The best way to do that, I believe, is to put an emphasis on guys who are not just talented but who love even the grimy and difficult parts of their sport.
Those are the personalities that will embrace rough times, and not be discouraged by, say, an eight-win May that leaves your hitting coach fired and your general manager saying you need to be “rescued mentally.”
So, should Royals fans be worried about Dyson? My answer is a qualified no.
These are adults now. They’ve been around. If they are so fragile that losing a friend to a trade wrecks their last season together, then I have no freaking idea how they ever won a World Series.
Dyson was an important part of the team personality, probably the funniest guy in the clubhouse, but can we pump the breaks a little bit? He’s not Rudy. He has his weaknesses, too. He could clash with coaches, had some mood swings, and this isn’t trashing a guy on his way out. This is just putting context around him, and I don’t think anyone in the clubhouse would dispute anything in this paragraph.
Look, I like Dyson. I wish him the best. But Mike Moustakas is a bigger source of the screw-you swagger the Royals developed, and Dyson would be behind Moose, Eric Hosmer, Alex Gordon, Sal Perez, and others on the list of “leaders.”
It’s a major change to the clubhouse personality. But I don’t think this is anything they can’t manage.
@mellinger on a scale of 1-10, 1 being neutral court, 5 being "average home court adv" where does Allen rank in terms of officiating bias?— Geoffrey West (@west_geoff) January 9, 2017
A nine?
This is an inside joke of sorts among coaches in the league — past and present — though maybe that’s the wrong way to put it, because for them it’s not a joke.
When a key call goes KU’s way — ahem — there are phone calls and text messages, sometimes just among two uninvolved coaches laughing at what they saw, or other times directed at the aggrieved party, the way you might call a friend after his car is broken into.
But I want to make a point that I’ve made many times before: complaining about referees is the ballad of the loser.
KU had some bad calls go against it, too, most notably a soft technical on Josh Jackson. K-State could’ve won that game by changing the outcome of a number of different plays. The Cats could’ve gone inside more, they could’ve maintained better focus the last five minutes of the first half, Dean Wade could’ve hit that open three-pointer, and they could’ve come up with that last rebound.
But there is no question that KU generally gets favorable officiating at Allen Fieldhouse. Home teams usually do. The best example of this that I’ve seen is in the wonderful book Scorecasting, which isolated the advantage of home teams across different sports and levels to what is almost certainly unconscious referee bias. West Virginia has developed something similar. Talk to ACC fans about the calls at Cameron Indoor.
This is absolutely true at Allen Fieldhouse, too, and when KU fans get upset about this, they are either genuinely unaware (which is cute) or they perceive this fact as an affront to their dominance.
I don’t see it that way. KU wins the league every year because they have the best players, and the best coach. The Jayhawks went 6-3 in conference road games last year. Nobody in the league was better away from home.
Home court is also an important part of why KU has won, but let the program fall down and see if the Fieldhouse is as loud for a team on its way to 8-10 in the league.
It’s fun to talk about, though, I suppose.
@mellinger IHOP has all you can eat pancakes right now. What's an appropriate number to eat if you're trying to impress a first date?— His Dirknes$ (@HisDirknesS) January 9, 2017
Either two, or 22, depending entirely on what kind of future you see with your date.
@mellinger Obviously it's WHEN Kim Anderson gets fired, not IF. That said, is there any advantage to waiting? Surely they have feelers out?— AJ (@AJtheHater) January 9, 2017
Assuming Anderson is fired — and, yes, I think we’re all assuming that — Jim Sterk is terrible at his job if he does not have a list of five or so coaches to talk to. I do not believe Jim Sterk is terrible at his job.
I don’t know that there’s a major advantage in waiting, but I also don’t know that there is a major advantage in doing something now. What does that accomplish, other than give Anderson an opportunity to spend the next month at the beach?
You can’t interview anyone right now, because they’ve got seasons going. You can go back channels, and dial up agents to see who might be interested, but you can do that without firing Anderson, too. Recruiting is more difficult now anyway, but unless you think your interim head coach is going to be your “permanent” head coach, it becomes even more difficult.
I suppose the case for staying with Anderson would be that you give him every opportunity to coach his way out of this. You diminish the instability, and allow this group to compete together. You can have more time to study the program as it is, to articulate exactly what it is you want in the next leader.
Admittedly, this is not a compelling case. But I don’t think the case for firing him now is compelling, either. If nothing else, it brings in unknowns, and a good rule is that Sports Men are terrified of unknowns.
@mellinger o/u 9.5 Big 12 Basketball wins for the Fighting Kansas State Brucecats— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) January 9, 2017
The Fighting Webers have a heck of a week lined up — at Texas Tech tonight, and home against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. They’re a 4 1/2 -point underdog at Tech, and will likely be the same or worse against Baylor.
I’ll have a more formed opinion of them after this week, is what I’m saying.
I’m not asking you this question next week you idiot, is what you’re saying.
OK, fine!
I’m going say under.
Fourth place in the league is wide open. Kansas is good, like always. I know at least one Big 12 coach who thinks West Virginia will go undefeated at home, and Baylor is way better than anyone thought — not just Johnathan Motley and Ishmail Wainright, but Jo Lual-Acuil is a problem for teams.
After that, who would you clearly take over K-State? I’m not impressed with Iowa State. TCU is improving, but still a bit to go. Texas is underperforming. Oklahoma has dropped off. Oklahoma State is interesting, and will be tough to beat in Stillwater.
I like this K-State team. They could use some depth, and are vulnerable if D.J. Johnson is hurt or in foul trouble, but Wesley Iwundu and Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed give them versatility, Kamau Stokes can get into the lane and create, Barry Brown has shown some consistency, they pass well, they can shoot it, and they complement each other well.
They missed a big opportunity in Lawrence last week. That would’ve been Weber’s biggest win at K-State, and would’ve provided something to eat on during what looks like a brutal upcoming stretch:
Tech and Baylor this week, like we talked about, but after that, they go at Oklahoma State, home against West Virginia, and at Iowa State. K-State might be the underdog in all five of those games, and if they’re 2-6 in conference we’re going to hear a long mess of questions about whether this is another collapse.
After that, an SEC challenge game at Tennessee, and then home against TCU, at Baylor, home against Kansas, and at West Virginia. If you believe in the awesome KenPom, K-State is better than a 50-50 shot in just one of its next nine conference games.
The good part of this is that the back end of the conference schedule softens, and if they can get a few wins during the gauntlet the Wildcats should be in good position going forward.
But that run of games will test them like they haven’t been tested quite yet. I think their most likely final conference record is 9-9, which I believe would be good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament (assuming at least one win in the conference tournament), but as you might note nine is less than 9.5, and with KU-Baylor-WVU at the top, there is a lot more room for movement below.
The best part of this job depends on the day, and the season, and probably my mood, but generally revolves around the fact that I’m often doing things I’d be doing if I happened to be independently wealthy.
I spend my day thinking about, watching, and talking about sports. I go to games, all the time. My ears have been ringing walking out of Allen Fieldhouse, Bramlage Coliseum, and I know you’re going to make a joke about this, but Mizzou Arena, too. I’ve been to Super Bowls and Olympics and World Series. I’ve stood close enough to Tiger Woods’ tee shot to hear his driver swooshing through the air. Let’s end this paragraph here before you get bored.
The point is that if you love sports, this is a great way to make a living, and if you love sports and telling stories and getting to know people and seeing things from the inside out, this is a GREAT way to make a living. You get to know incredibly interesting people.
Many days, you can work from home, in shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt, with your dog on your feet. When you get up to get more water, sometimes you can take a five-minute break to fix your kid’s train tracks, or hold him upside down because he asked. It beats having a real job.
It is not all fun, of course. This is still a job. There are deadlines and flight delays and time away from family and waiting far too long to hear a coach or athlete say far too little. There are times you wonder if you should be doing something that, well, matters a little bit more. My neighbors include an ER doctor, a physical therapist, and a teacher. I type words about sports.
Also, when you write or say something stupid, your name is all over it. Getting to the point where you genuinely do not care when you hear criticism can be rocky, and maybe this is sort of what you’re getting at with the second part of your question.
Social media has been around long enough that by now it’s hard to remember how it’s changed this job. Twitter and Facebook have been around longer than I’ve had this job. Remembering my job before social media was a big part of it means remembering my job when I was doing zone notes and covering high school cross country meets as a hungover 24-year-old.
But I understand the spirit of your question, and the biggest impact social media has on my job is communication. I respond to every email — I’m not as good with voicemails, I must admit — so I’d like to think I’d be accessible anyway, but even if a sports columnist wanted to avoid feedback it would be impossible in 2017.
I know some in my business would disagree, but I would argue this is a good thing. The nonsense is fairly easy to filter out, and there’s value in hearing from the people who make this job possible, to know what’s out there, what’s being said, what’s being thought, and where you can fit in.
Everything in moderation, and it’s important to remember that Twitter is not real life. You have to be able to spot what’s worth a response and what’s not. But for me, social media is a valuable part of the job I use to feed my family.
It’s another way to reach people, most obviously, but it also sheds pretense and gets to the point. It’s a conversation, and for anyone in any sort of journalism or communication, you have to be part of and fluent in the conversation.
The worst part of social media is the ugliness, the meanness, the stuff that people talk about all the time. In a perfect world that wouldn’t exist, and I’m well aware that if I was a woman in sports media my experience would unfortunately be very different, but I don’t have much to complain about here.
You get called names, and baited, and occasionally need to dodge the (manure) being thrown your way, but I just look at that as the price of admission. If I let some well-founded criticism ruin my day, I have bigger problems than Twitter. And if I let nonsense, trolls, or other forms of stupidity ruin my day, I have MUCH bigger problems than Twitter.
Of course there are times I can’t help it, and something gets to me, but those days are fewer now and when they come I try to remember there are people in the world with much bigger problems than a stranger on twitter who didn’t like my Chiefs column.
