Sam Mellinger shares memories of former Royal Jarrod Dyson

After the Chiefs' 26-10 victory over the Raiders on Sunday in Oakland, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor (who started off with a dramatic reading of NFL Films' "The Autumn Wind"), Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff discussed the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay:
After the Chiefs' 24-3 victory over the Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff discussed the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay:
After the Chiefs' 19-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday in Houston, Kansas City Star sportswriters Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff broke down the game and answered your questions on Facebook Live. Here is a replay of the entire session.