Mellinger Minutes: Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders, Cairo Santos vs. Sal Perez, and Tyreek Hill

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late Pause

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

2:13 Andy Reid, Alex Smith address game-changing interception in Chiefs' loss

3:41 KU coach Bill Self gives Jayhawks update

2:06 Workers protest to demand better wages

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

2:58 Parents ask Shawnee Mission School District to reconsider ban on safety pins

3:30 KU guards talk about season

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan