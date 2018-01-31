Listen: A-Team breaks down Chiefs’ Alex Smith trade, Patrick Mahomes & Kendall Fuller

0:43 Impressive stats for new Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller Pause

1:04 Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs'

0:29 Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: 'I didn't get my job done today'

0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

2:06 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'If you’re good enough, you come out with that win'

0:30 QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

0:12 Warpaint takes the field before Chiefs' playoff game

0:15 Fans at Arrowhead go crazy cheering on their Chiefs in playoff game