Listen: A-Team breaks down Chiefs’ Alex Smith trade, Patrick Mahomes & Kendall Fuller

The Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday, and The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened for an emergency podcast as they graded the trade, announced their expectations for Patrick Mahomes, took a moment to appreciate Smith’s Kansas City career and answered your questions for over an hour.
