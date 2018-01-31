More Videos

Listen: A-Team breaks down Chiefs’ Alex Smith trade, Patrick Mahomes & Kendall Fuller

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 31, 2018 07:26 AM

The Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday, and The Star’s Sam Mellinger (@mellinger), Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian), Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) and Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) convened for an emergency podcast as they graded the trade, announced their expectations for Patrick Mahomes, took a moment to appreciate Smith’s Kansas City career and answered your questions for over an hour.

Listen to more SportsBeat KC podcasts on SoundCloud or subscribe on your favorite podcasting app.

Take a look back at Alex Smith's career in Kansas City

Take a look back at the five moments that shaped Alex Smith's career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Boatright, David Eulitt and John Sleezer

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

