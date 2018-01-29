Two Chiefs land on NFLPA top 50 list of player merchandise sales

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt made an impact on the field — and in stores.
Hunt was one of two Chiefs to make National Football League Players Association’s list of player merchandise sales, which was released Monday.
The NFLPA said the list is based on total sales of all “officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise,” from March 1-Nov. 30, 2017.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was No. 1 and Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was No. 2. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was third, followed by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ranked 41st and Hunt was No. 50.
Never miss a local story.
Six rookies were on the top-50 list: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (No. 21), Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (No. 31), Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 34), Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (No. 43) and Steelers running back James Conner (No. 45).
The NFLPA noted that those five players were listed in May on its “Rising 50 List,” which listed “potential breakout stars.” Hunt wasn’t on that list.
Five Raiders players were on the list: quarterback Derek Carr (No. 9), running back Marshawn Lynch (No. 10), defensive end Khalil Mack (No. 15), receiver Amari Cooper (No. 22) and linebacker NaVorro Bowman (No. 48).
The Broncos (Von Miller, No. 13) and Chargers (Philip Rivers, No. 28) each had one player on the list.
You can find the whole list here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments