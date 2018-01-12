Final snap analysis (special teams): Who won the D.J. Alexander trade?

A nice year on defense (not to mention special teams) by Kevin Pierre-Louis spelled a winner of a deal for the Chiefs in the linebacker-for-linebacker D.J. Alexander trade with Seattle.
The Star has tracked every Chiefs player’s snap counts throughout the course of the season. The chart has been updated through the Wild Card round, following the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

You can find my thoughts on the offense’s final snap-count totals here. You can also find my thoughts on the defense’s final snap-count totals here.

 
SPECIAL TEAMS (Part 1)@NEPHI@LACWAS@HOUPIT@OAKDEN@DAL
Anthony Sherman322124202517212515
Terrance Smith271919182322262421
Eric Murray321716182422262521
Demetrius Harris202017212617222314
Frank Zombo322521161217191715
Kenneth Acker1310121519141645
Kevin Pierre-Louis02521INA2018212517
De'Anthony Thomas152215181915101712
Ukeme Eligwe118INA221814151717
Jehu Chesson0INAINAINAINA15162217
Akeem HuntPS131413171431210
Dustin Colquitt14101291099128
James Winchester14101291089128
Dan Sorensen3219538111189
Harrison ButkerCAR (PS)CAR (PS)CAR (PS)1218713156
Phillip Gaines1197878111917
Steven TerrellFA1421221INA (conc.)0INA5
Tanoh Kpassagnon5521163624
Orson CharlesPSPSPSPSPSPSPSPSPS
Mitch Schwartz655683673
Eric Fisher655683673
Bryan Witzmann655683673
Zach Fulton655683673
Ramik Wilson5544INAINAINAINAINA
Tyreek Hill445445445
Albert Wilson15109125INA (knee)02INA (ham.)
Jordan DeveyFAINA56836INAINA
Bennie Logan552323635
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif6550INA (knee)INA (knee)INA (knee)INA (knee)3
Rakeem Nunez-Roches052423735
Ross Travis0005441265
Allen Bailey552423733
Demarcus Robinson9540160011
Cam ErvingDNP2DNP683670
Steven NelsonIR (knee)IR (knee)IR (knee)IR (knee)IR (knee)IR (knee)IR (knee)43
Charcandrick West000044INA (conc.)34
Cairo Santos131110FAFAFAFAFAFA
Keith ReaserSFPSPSPSPSPSPSPSPS
Mitch Morse63INA (foot)INA (foot)INA (foot)INA (foot)INA (foot)73
Chris Jones500000212
Leon McQuayPSPSPSPSPSPSPSPSPS
Terrance Mitchell0000000DNP0
Marcus KempPSPSPSPSPS4PSPSPS
Parker EhingerINAINAINAINADNPDNPDNPDNPINA
Jarvis JenkinsINAINAINA00INA00INA
Ron Parker010010011
C.J. SpillerFAFAFAFAFAFA5FAFA
Justin HamiltonPHI (PS)FAPHI (PS)PHIPHIPHIPHIPHIPHI (PS)
Chris Conley01001IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)
Roy Miller III000100INAINA0
Marcus Peters000000001
Justin Houston000000001
Eric Berry0IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)
Stefan CharlesFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFA
Dee Ford000INA (back)INA (back)000INA (back)
Tamba HaliPUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)PUP (knee)0
Kareem Hunt000000000
Travis Kelce000000000
Derrick Johnson000000000
Reggie RaglandINAINADNP000000
Darrelle RevisFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFA
Cam ThomasFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFA
D.J. WhiteINAINAINAINAINADNPINAINAFA
 
SPECIAL TEAMS (Part 2)@NYGBUF@NYJOAKLACMIA@DENTENTOT
Anthony Sherman2019221920212219362
Terrance Smith9INA (Conc.)252018191620326
Eric Murray2319INA (ank.)INA (ank.)18191320313
Demetrius Harris219161613141915303
Frank Zombo72015789713260
Kenneth Acker1515181615182112238
Kevin Pierre-Louis1524111064DNP15232
De'Anthony Thomas1110211212166IR (Leg)231
Ukeme Eligwe20INA101112152115226
Jehu Chesson2023182016151818218
Akeem Hunt1212161213100IR (Ank.)171
Dustin Colquitt810891091010167
James Winchester810891091010166
Dan Sorensen10149956DNP5164
Harrison Butker7512131416108156
Phillip Gaines101298INAINA6IR (Elb.)142
Steven Terrell5212520IR (fing)IR (fing)IR (fing)IR (fing)134
Tanoh Kpassagnon31213891243108
Orson CharlesPSPS1819161519895
Mitch Schwartz3266785490
Eric Fisher3266785490
Bryan Witzmann3266785490
Zach Fulton326678DNP485
Ramik Wilson12286INAINAINA12INA76
Tyreek Hill482732INA (Pers)469
Albert WilsonINA (ham.)001002662
Jordan DeveyINAINAINA6785458
Bennie Logan357124INA (knee)258
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif326678DNP455
Rakeem Nunez-Roches3571242INA (Ank.)55
Ross Travis89INDYINDYINDYINDYINDYINDY53
Allen BaileyINA (knee)06124DNP249
Demarcus Robinson0101005649
Cam Erving0040DNP05DNP41
Steven Nelson7727320338
Charcandrick West43INA (Pers)331INA (Sick)635
Cairo SantosCHICHICHICHICHICHICHICHI34
Keith ReaserPSPSPSPSINAINA19928
Mitch Morse322INA (foot)IR (foot)IR (foot)IR (foot)IR (foot)26
Chris Jones3510002122
Leon McQuayPSPSPSPSINAINA18INA18
Terrance Mitchell0000358218
Marcus KempPSPSPSPSPSPSPS1317
Parker EhingerINAINAINAINAINAINA5INA5
Jarvis Jenkins000000415
Ron Parker000100INA05
C.J. SpillerFAFAFAFAFAFAFAINA5
Justin HamiltonPHI (PS)PHI (PS)PHI (PS)INAINAINA404
Chris ConleyIR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)2
Roy Miller IIIFAFAFAFAFAFAFAFA1
Marcus Peters000SUSP00INA01
Justin Houston000000DNP01
Eric BerryIR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)IR (Ach.)0
Stefan CharlesFAFAFAFAFAFAFAINA0
Dee FordINA (back)INA (back)INA (back)IR (back)IR (back)IR (back)IR (back)IR (back)0
Tamba HaliINA (knees)0INA (knees)INA (knees)00DNP (knees)00
Kareem Hunt000000000
Travis Kelce000000INA00
Derrick Johnson000000INA00
Reggie Ragland000000DNP00
Darrelle RevisFAINA0000000
Cam Thomas0FAFAFAFAFAFAFA0
D.J. WhiteINDYINDYINDYINDYINDYINDYINDYINDY0

Snap analysis: Fullback Anthony Sherman was the alpha dog of the Chiefs’ special teams this season, logging a team-high 326 snaps.

This marks the third year in a row Big Sherm has crossed the 300-snap threshold, and he’s the only Chief to do that. He’s joined by safety Eric Murray as the only Chief to cross the threshold the last two years.

Those who eclipsed the 300-snap threshold for the first time this season include QB Alex Smith and tight end Demetrius Harris.

▪ Safety Daniel Sorensen’s special teams workload fell from 368 in 2016 — a team-high — to 164 this season, mainly due to an increased defensive workload caused by the season-ending injury to Berry in the season opener.

Sorensen’s decreased workload essentially meant that special teams coach Dave Toub had to work without three of his top five contributors last season, following the offseason trade of tight end James O’Shaughnessy and the preseason trade of inside linebacker D.J. Alexander.

▪ Speaking of Alexander, a Pro Bowler last season, the player general manager Brett Veach got from Seattle in return — inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis — turned out to be a solid contributor. In fact, Pierre-Louis was a clear upgrade on defense, where he logged 272 snaps to Alexander’s 20, and also shouldered a very healthy special teams load, with 232 snaps — just 15 fewer than Alexander. He also finished with only one less special teams tackle (six) than Alexander, making that a very solid trade for the Chiefs.

▪ Another special teams regular who saw a decrease in work was receiver Demarcus Robinson, who took on a much less prominent special teams role this season, even before the season-ending injury to starting receiver Chris Conley forced him into more regular duty on offense after Week 5. If that dropoff in special teams workload was tied to performance, Robinson would serve himself well to have a nice preseason camp this summer, something that is possible if quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes over. Based on what I’ve seen in offseason workouts and training camp, those two have a connection that could blossom (yes, even with Robinson’s uneven performance in the season finale against Denver).

▪ Cornerback Kenneth Acker, meanwhile, took on a much larger special teams role (only 89 snaps last year), as did receiver De’Anthony Thomas (163 snaps a year ago).

▪ The Chiefs’ special teams captains for their Wild Card loss to the Titans were Frank Zombo and Dustin Colquitt. Colquitt, the longest-tenured Chief along with Derrick Johnson, has earned that honor in all four of the Chiefs’ postseason appearances under Reid. A year ago, Colquitt and Tyreek Hill held that honor, while two years ago it was Colquitt and Sorensen. In 2013, it was Colquitt and safety Husain Abdullah.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

