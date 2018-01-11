Final snap analysis (defense): Chiefs’ Justin Houston logs biggest workload since ’14

The Star has tracked every Chiefs player’s snap counts throughout the course of the season. The chart has been updated through the Wild Card round, following the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
|DEFENSIVE LINE (Part 1)
|@NE
|PHI
|@LAC
|WAS
|@HOU
|PIT
|@OAK
|DEN
|@DAL
|@NYG
|Chris Jones
|48
|32
|39
|36
|43
|42
|55
|36
|38
|56
|Allen Bailey
|65
|60
|52
|37
|46
|51
|62
|55
|29
|INA (knee)
|Bennie Logan
|44
|37
|42
|32
|41
|46
|41
|39
|50
|52
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|31
|26
|28
|4
|8
|19
|17
|20
|26
|38
|Jarvis Jenkins
|INA
|INA
|INA
|9
|6
|INA
|11
|20
|INA
|19
|Roy Miller III
|13
|9
|13
|5
|7
|10
|INA
|INA
|21
|FA
|Justin Hamilton
|PHI (PS)
|FA
|PHI (PS)
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI (PS)
|PHI (PS)
|Cam Thomas
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|15
|Stefan Charles
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|DEFENSIVE LINE (Part 2)
|BUF
|@NYJ
|OAK
|LAC
|MIA
|@DEN
|TEN
|TOT
|SNPS
|PCT
|Chris Jones
|47
|64
|47
|36
|33
|27
|20
|699
|1172
|59.6%
|Allen Bailey
|16
|46
|30
|45
|32
|DNP
|61
|687
|1172
|58.6%
|Bennie Logan
|49
|42
|9
|30
|20
|INA (knee)
|45
|619
|1172
|52.8%
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|47
|40
|15
|26
|15
|32
|INA (Ank.)
|392
|1172
|33.4%
|Jarvis Jenkins
|23
|31
|26
|9
|18
|48
|31
|251
|1172
|21.4%
|Roy Miller III
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|78
|1172
|6.7%
|Justin Hamilton
|PHI (PS)
|PHI (PS)
|INA
|INA
|INA
|45
|12
|57
|1172
|4.9%
|Cam Thomas
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|15
|1172
|1.3%
|Stefan Charles
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|INA
|0
|1172
|0.0%
Snap analysis: The Chiefs replaced Dontari Poe with Logan, and while Logan had a nice season, it’s worth noting no one on the Chiefs’ defensive line managed to log the workload Poe did last year (73.5 percent). Bailey did bounce back from an injury-shortened season to record his highest snap percentage since 2014, when he posted a workload of 70.5 percent. Jones also topped his workload from last year (50.4 percent), as did Nunez-Roches (25.3 percent). Jenkins seemed to play more than he did; he posted a snap percentage around 21 percent last year, too.
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (Part 1)
|@NE
|PHI
|@LAC
|WAS
|@HOU
|PIT
|@OAK
|DEN
|@DAL
|@NYG
|Justin Houston
|81
|70
|65
|50
|52
|64
|79
|63
|49
|66
|Frank Zombo
|7
|7
|45
|47
|53
|30
|5
|45
|62
|69
|Dee Ford
|74
|67
|33
|INA (back)
|INA (back)
|34
|80
|28
|INA (back)
|INA (back)
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|3
|Tamba Hali
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|23
|INA (knees)
|Dadi Nicolas
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (Part 2)
|BUF
|@NYJ
|OAK
|LAC
|MIA
|@DEN
|TEN
|TOT
|SNPS
|PCT
|Justin Houston
|63
|80
|54
|59
|56
|DNP
|68
|1019
|1172
|86.9%
|Frank Zombo
|50
|74
|23
|38
|33
|0
|52
|640
|1172
|54.6%
|Dee Ford
|INA (back)
|INA (back)
|IR (back)
|IR (back)
|IR (back)
|IR (back)
|IR (back)
|316
|1172
|27.0%
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|14
|28
|15
|12
|8
|65
|0
|159
|1172
|13.6%
|Tamba Hali
|13
|INA (knees)
|INA (knees)
|19
|14
|DNP (knees)
|19
|88
|1172
|7.5%
|Dadi Nicolas
|PUP (knee)
|PUP (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|0
|1172
|0.0%
Snap analysis: Congrats to Houston, who shouldered his biggest workload since his 22-sack season in 2014 by playing an impressive 86.9 percent of the snaps. Houston managed to stay relatively injury-free this year after battling knee issues in 2015 and 2016. His ability to stay on the field this season was timed well; he’s due a cap number of $20.6 million in 2018 and the cash-strapped Chiefs — who are currently projected to be nearly $5 million over the projected cap by OverTheCap.com — could save $7.9 million by cutting him. However, considering his reliability and production (he led the team with 9 1/2 sacks and 20 pressures), KC should be motivated to keep him around.
Zombo, meanwhile, played the most he ever has since he joined the Chiefs in 2013, logging a career-high workload of 54.6 percent due to Ford’s myriad injury issues.
Zombo’s increased workload also came at the expense of Hali, who actually played 53.2 percent of the snaps last year and saw his playing time fall off a cliff. Considering his $9.7 million cap number next year — along with the $8 million that can be saved by cutting him — it seems unlikely the future Chiefs Hall of Famer will be back. And while he said a few weeks ago that he’s leaning toward retirement, I suspect he’d still be open to playing again if the right opportunity comes along.
|INSIDE LINEBACKERS (Part 1)
|@NE
|PHI
|@LAC
|WAS
|@HOU
|PIT
|@OAK
|DEN
|@DAL
|@NYG
|Derrick Johnson
|81
|72
|55
|50
|62
|64
|73
|73
|53
|35
|Reggie Ragland
|INA
|INA
|DNP
|21
|10
|27
|9
|20
|20
|47
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|2
|1
|19
|INA
|21
|18
|5
|2
|39
|34
|Ramik Wilson
|25
|14
|21
|0
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|0
|Ukeme Eligwe
|0
|0
|INA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Terrance Smith
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|INSIDE LINEBACKERS (Part 2)
|BUF
|@NYJ
|OAK
|LAC
|MIA
|@DEN
|TEN
|TOT
|SNPS
|PCT
|Derrick Johnson
|44
|57
|43
|43
|41
|INA
|50
|896
|1172
|76.5%
|Reggie Ragland
|42
|48
|21
|34
|24
|DNP
|50
|373
|1172
|31.8%
|Kevin Pierre-Louis
|26
|35
|18
|16
|15
|DNP
|21
|272
|1172
|23.2%
|Ramik Wilson
|0
|0
|INA
|INA
|INA
|65
|INA
|125
|1172
|10.7%
|Ukeme Eligwe
|INA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|0
|65
|1172
|5.5%
|Terrance Smith
|INA (Conc.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|0
|65
|1172
|5.5%
Snap analysis: Even though he stayed healthy all year, Johnson carried the same workload (73 percent) he did a year ago, when he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in late December. A reason for the smaller workload was the emergence of a pair of young linebackers, Ragland and Pierre-Louis. Ragland played a little less than you think (32 percent) while Pierre-Louis played a little more (23 percent). Provided they continue to develop, they’ll give the Chiefs a nice start at this position in 2018.
|CORNERBACKS (Part 1)
|@NE
|PHI
|@LAC
|WAS
|@HOU
|PIT
|@OAK
|DEN
|@DAL
|@NYG
|Marcus Peters
|81
|72
|70
|50
|64
|62
|82
|73
|65
|69
|Terrance Mitchell
|74
|72
|73
|49
|63
|61
|82
|DNP
|4
|2
|Steven Nelson
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|IR (knee)
|53
|64
|66
|Phillip Gaines
|53
|57
|55
|29
|54
|37
|73
|0
|0
|29
|Darrelle Revis
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|FA
|Kenneth Acker
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|73
|47
|2
|Keith Reaser
|SF
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|D.J. White
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|INA
|DNP
|INA
|INA
|FA
|INDY
|CORNERBACKS (Part 2)
|BUF
|@NYJ
|OAK
|LAC
|MIA
|@DEN
|TEN
|TOT
|SNPS
|PCT
|Marcus Peters
|70
|88
|SUSP
|64
|56
|INA
|70
|1036
|1172
|88.4%
|Terrance Mitchell
|39
|40
|61
|21
|0
|65
|0
|706
|1172
|60.2%
|Steven Nelson
|70
|75
|61
|64
|56
|4
|70
|583
|1172
|49.7%
|Phillip Gaines
|0
|3
|0
|INA
|INA
|29
|IR (Elb.)
|419
|1172
|35.8%
|Darrelle Revis
|INA
|36
|56
|24
|47
|28
|49
|240
|1172
|20.5%
|Kenneth Acker
|2
|1
|2
|10
|3
|55
|1
|210
|1172
|17.9%
|Keith Reaser
|PS
|PS
|PS
|INA
|INA
|50
|0
|50
|1172
|4.3%
|D.J. White
|INDY
|INDY
|INDY
|INDY
|INDY
|INDY
|INDY
|0
|1172
|0.0%
Snap analysis: Despite missing two games (one for suspension and another for rest purposes), Peters logged a similar workload to last year (90 percent). Mitchell set a career-high in snaps played but lost his job due to mental mistakes, despite finishing second on the team in interceptions with four. Gaines had a similar workload to last year (40 percent) before landing on injured reserve with an elbow injury. It says a lot that Revis still logged 20.5 percent of the overall snaps despite not joining the team until early December.
|SAFETIES (Part 1)
|@NE
|PHI
|@LAC
|WAS
|@HOU
|PIT
|@OAK
|DEN
|@DAL
|@NYG
|Ron Parker
|81
|72
|73
|50
|64
|64
|82
|73
|67
|69
|Dan Sorensen
|48
|72
|71
|50
|63
|62
|80
|73
|65
|68
|Eric Murray
|13
|50
|46
|28
|45
|13
|55
|47
|15
|20
|Steven Terrell
|FA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|INA (conc.)
|0
|INA
|0
|0
|Eric Berry
|70
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|Leon McQuay
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|PS
|SAFETIES (Part 2)
|BUF
|@NYJ
|OAK
|LAC
|MIA
|@DEN
|TEN
|TOT
|SNPS
|PCT
|Ron Parker
|70
|91
|61
|60
|56
|INA
|70
|1103
|1172
|94.1%
|Dan Sorensen
|70
|89
|61
|64
|56
|DNP
|67
|1059
|1172
|90.4%
|Eric Murray
|16
|INA (ank.)
|INA (ank.)
|29
|32
|29
|17
|455
|1172
|38.8%
|Steven Terrell
|0
|33
|38
|IR (fing)
|IR (fing)
|IR (fing)
|IR (fing)
|71
|1172
|6.1%
|Eric Berry
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|IR (Ach.)
|70
|1172
|6.0%
|Leon McQuay
|PS
|PS
|PS
|INA
|INA
|46
|INA
|46
|1172
|3.9%
Snap analysis: Based on snap percentages, Parker was a steadying influence, one who finished four percentage points higher in workload than the next man, Sorensen. Sorensen, by the way, set a career-high in snaps played. So did Murray, a second-year pro who shouldered a larger role due to the season-ending injury to Berry in the opening game vs. New England.
